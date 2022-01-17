businessman walks away from Pablo negotiations after refusals to Santos and Ceará

Forward is not part of São Paulo’s plans for the 2022 season, but has turned down offers to change clubs

Pablo still not sure what shirt he will wear in 2022, as it is not part of the team’s plans. São Paulo. The uncertainty about the attacker’s future even caused irritation on part of your staff.

Businessman Rafael Felix, who until then was one of those responsible for taking care of the career of shirt number 9 São Paulo, told Perrone’s Blog that “will no longer touch things” of the attacker.

“I don’t agree with how they are doing. Talk to his father now”, said the agent, to the columnist of UOL Esporte.

Felix did not explain what has displeased him in Pablo’s situation, but it is public that the striker received two proposals considered interesting by São Paulo, but refused to leave.

The first was from Ceará, who agreed to pay 100% of Pablo’s salaries and still pay compensation to São Paulo for the season loan, until December 2022.

According to Ceará president Robinson de Castro, the negotiation did not go ahead because Pablo’s father, Cícero Teixeira, refused the onslaught.

Santos also looked for the number 9 of the Morumbi team, interested in having him on loan. São Paulo agreed to negotiate and even pay part of the salaries, but again there was no progress because of the player.

Now, the possibility arises of an agreement with the Atletico-PR, a club in which Pablo lived the great phase of his career and which sold him to São Paulo himself, for just over BRL 26 million, in 2019.

The return to Arena da Baixada would have a better chance of happening, since it clings more to Pablo than the other offers. The obstacle, however, is financial between the two clubs.