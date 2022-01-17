Butantan director talks about Anvisa’s independence to decide on Coronavac for children – 01/16/2022 – Panel

The director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, says he believes that Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) will once again demonstrate that it does not submit to pressure from the federal government when deciding on the request to release Coronavac for use by children.

The vaccine is produced by the institute, which requested authorization for it to be applied to children aged 3 to 11 years. “The agency is demonstrating independence throughout this process. President Barra Torres took a very haughty stance in defense of the institution”, says Covas.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has attacked Coronavac for being associated with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). For Covas, this factor will not make it difficult for the agency to approve. “It is an important moment for Anvisa to show that it is a State institution, not a government institution. The agency is very strengthened”, he says.

Last week, Butantan presented the latest documents and responded to inquiries made by the agency. There are already 15 million doses ready, of which 12 million are reserved for vaccinating children in the state of São Paulo. A decision is expected next week.