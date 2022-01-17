Caixa estimates a 10% increase in real estate credit

Caixa calculates an increase of 10% in the granting of real estate credit for 2022, according to its CEO Pedro Guimarães.

This will happen due to the increase of the Selic, the basic interest rate, to contain the inflation that surpassed the 10% in 2021.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, the president said that the bank must “grow 10% and overcome 150 billion reais in concessions”.

As the largest institution that finances the purchase of real estate in Brazil, Caixa had a reserve of financing in the area of 542 billion reais in September 2021, according to the latest public survey.

These data also show a high 8.7% in the last 12 months.

About the granting of real estate loans by Caixa

In 2020, the Selic had a historic drop of two% per year, which encouraged the growth of the country’s real estate sector until the beginning of 2021.

However, the Central Bank had to raise the basic interest rate to contain the rise in inflation, which affected the granting of real estate loans.

Until September 2021, Caixa authorized the release of 104 billion reais in real estate credit, which represents an increase of 27.9% compared to 2020.

According to the website Exame, in 2022, the concessions must go from 135 billion reais accumulated in the previous year, which also represents a deceleration in this sector, even with a higher value.

One of Caixa’s advantages over its competitors is that the bank has one of the lowest interest rates on the market despite the economic crisis.

According to information provided by the Akamines real estate company to Exame, Caixa’s lowest rate is currently 8.3% annual plus TR. Compared to other institutions, Santander has 9.99%, while Bradesco and Itaú have 9.5% interest.

In addition, Guimarães also stated that, even with a greater number of defaulters in Caixa’s real estate financial sector recently, the company has greater flexibility to negotiate customer debts without having to confiscate their properties.

