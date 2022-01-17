Canceled, Arthur Aguiar appeals to his daughter’s cuteness and wins fans · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Even before the BBB22 starts, Arthur Aguiar has already managed to reverse the cancellation on social networks. Maíra Cardi’s husband published a video in which Sophia, the couple’s daughter, poses as the Big Boss to get gifts. The cuteness of the girl melted a part of the audience, who declared their support for the actor.

In the video, Arthur appears sleeping until he is woken up by the ringing of the big phone. When answering, the artist hears the same voice that appears on the program, telling him to pack his bags and buy gifts for Sophia. “She wants a very pretty doll, a princess house, a bicycle”, warns the robotic voice.

Then the singer realizes something is wrong, and the camera cuts to Maíra’s daughter with a toy phone adding to the gift list. “Sophia wants a dress, she wants a scooter. Sophia wants R$ 1.5 million”, she asks, referring to the program’s award. “Aha! I pranked my father”, celebrates the little girl.

Then the fitness influencer asks what her daughter was doing. “You pranked pretending to be who?”, wants to know the ex-BBB. “O Boninho!”, replies Sophia, referring to director JB de Oliveira.

Arthur joined the canceled reality show after the various betrayals of Maíra Cardi were exposed by herself on social media. The couple’s reconciliation also generated criticism on social media. The public response to Sophia’s cuteness, however, was immediate and positive.

“What anger, it was good. The children of the participants will end up conquering everyone”, admitted internet user Cleberton Mendes. “I thought this video was cute”, praised a profile of comments from Big Brother Brasil. “Sophia smarter than many,” found a fan profile.

Check it out below:

