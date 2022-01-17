Capital vaccinates 11-year-olds this Sunday – Capital

In adults, 3rd dose will only be given to those who received the second on September 16
Campo Grande City Hall opens 11 vaccination centers against covid-19 this Sunday (16). Today, children aged 11 years old can be immunized.
Those between 5 and 11 years old and have some comorbidity or severe disability (see list below) can also receive the first dose (D1).
However, any child will only be vaccinated by a parent or legal guardian, or with a duly signed consent form and presentation of a copy of a personal document.
In addition, after application, the child must be observed for 20 minutes. Therefore, this audience cannot be immunized at a drive-thru.
The third dose (D3) is available for people aged 18 and over. For this, the citizen must have taken the second dose (D2) on September 16 or earlier.
Immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who received the second dose 28 days ago will also be able to take D3. This same audience can take the fourth dose if they received the third on September 16th.
Anyone who had the Janssen vaccine on September 17 can get the second dose today. In the case of the first dose, any citizen aged 12 years or older can be vaccinated, but the recommendation is to register on the city hall website.
Those who took other doses in other municipalities also need to register. And those looking for the second dose, must observe the dates marked on the immunization card.
Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca / Oxford / Fiocruz): November 17;
CoronaVac (Sinovac / Butantan): December 26;
Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech): December 27.
The Albano Franco Convention Center drive-thru and the Seleta hub are open from 7:30 am to 5 pm. And the vaccination rooms in nine health units are open at the same time. Check the list below.
Lagoa Urban Region
Secret
Anhanduizinho
UBS Dona Neta
USF Parque do Sol
UBS Jockey Club
Imbirusu
UBS Silvia Regina
USF Aero Italia
USF Albino Coimbra
USF Serradinho
Now, see the list of comorbidities considered when vaccinating children. It is important to remember that it is necessary to present a medical report that proves the condition.
Bedridden with severe spinal cord injury
cardiac arrhythmias
hypertensive heart disease
congenital heart disease
Hepatical cirrhosis
Cor-pulmonale and Pulmonary hypertension
Permanent Disability – Physical and Motor Limitations
Hearing deficiency
Intellectual Disability
Visual impairment
diabetes mellitus
Muscular dystrophy
cerebrovascular disease
chronic kidney disease
Diseases of the Aorta, Great Vessels and Arteriovenous Fistulas
gastrostomized
Severe hemoglobinopathies
stage 3 arterial hypertension
Stages 1 and 2 arterial hypertension with target organ damage and/or comorbidity
Resistant Arterial Hypertension (RHTN)
immunosuppressed
Heart failure (HF)
Cardiomyopathies and Pericardiopathies
Morbid obesity
Oncologist with active disease undergoing treatment
Cerebral Palsy
Severe chronic lung disease
Prosthetic valves and implanted cardiac devices
Chronic kidneys on dialysis
Down’s syndrome
coronary syndromes
transplanted
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
tracheostomized
valvular heart disease
Vaccination coverage – On Saturday (15), more than 4,500 people were vaccinated in Campo Grande, according to the Sala de Gestão panel, from Sesau (Municipal Health Department). Of these, 555 were children.
74.06% of the population has already taken a dose, which represents 671 thousand citizens. Another 641.2 thousand completed the immunization cycle, which represents 70.77%. Already 274.1 thousand received the booster dose. In total, 1.5 million doses have already been applied.