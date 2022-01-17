Capital vaccinates 11-year-olds this Sunday – Capital

In adults, 3rd dose will only be given to those who received the second on September 16

If there is a password, the centers are open until 17:00.

Campo Grande City Hall opens 11 vaccination centers against covid-19 this Sunday (16). Today, children aged 11 years old can be immunized.

Those between 5 and 11 years old and have some comorbidity or severe disability (see list below) can also receive the first dose (D1).

However, any child will only be vaccinated by a parent or legal guardian, or with a duly signed consent form and presentation of a copy of a personal document.

In addition, after application, the child must be observed for 20 minutes. Therefore, this audience cannot be immunized at a drive-thru.

The third dose (D3) is available for people aged 18 and over. For this, the citizen must have taken the second dose (D2) on September 16 or earlier.

Immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who received the second dose 28 days ago will also be able to take D3. This same audience can take the fourth dose if they received the third on September 16th.

Anyone who had the Janssen vaccine on September 17 can get the second dose today. In the case of the first dose, any citizen aged 12 years or older can be vaccinated, but the recommendation is to register on the city hall website.

Those who took other doses in other municipalities also need to register. And those looking for the second dose, must observe the dates marked on the immunization card.

Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca / Oxford / Fiocruz): November 17;

CoronaVac (Sinovac / Butantan): December 26;

Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech): December 27.

The Albano Franco Convention Center drive-thru and the Seleta hub are open from 7:30 am to 5 pm. And the vaccination rooms in nine health units are open at the same time. Check the list below.

Lagoa Urban Region

Secret

Anhanduizinho

UBS Dona Neta

USF Parque do Sol

UBS Jockey Club

Imbirusu

UBS Silvia Regina

USF Aero Italia

USF Albino Coimbra

USF Serradinho

Now, see the list of comorbidities considered when vaccinating children. It is important to remember that it is necessary to present a medical report that proves the condition.

Bedridden with severe spinal cord injury

cardiac arrhythmias

hypertensive heart disease

congenital heart disease

Hepatical cirrhosis

Cor-pulmonale and Pulmonary hypertension

Permanent Disability – Physical and Motor Limitations

Hearing deficiency

Intellectual Disability

Visual impairment

diabetes mellitus

Muscular dystrophy

cerebrovascular disease

chronic kidney disease

Diseases of the Aorta, Great Vessels and Arteriovenous Fistulas

gastrostomized

Severe hemoglobinopathies

stage 3 arterial hypertension

Stages 1 and 2 arterial hypertension with target organ damage and/or comorbidity

Resistant Arterial Hypertension (RHTN)

immunosuppressed

Heart failure (HF)

Cardiomyopathies and Pericardiopathies

Morbid obesity

Oncologist with active disease undergoing treatment

Cerebral Palsy

Severe chronic lung disease

Prosthetic valves and implanted cardiac devices

Chronic kidneys on dialysis

Down’s syndrome

coronary syndromes

transplanted

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

tracheostomized

valvular heart disease

Vaccination coverage – On Saturday (15), more than 4,500 people were vaccinated in Campo Grande, according to the Sala de Gestão panel, from Sesau (Municipal Health Department). Of these, 555 were children.

74.06% of the population has already taken a dose, which represents 671 thousand citizens. Another 641.2 thousand completed the immunization cycle, which represents 70.77%. Already 274.1 thousand received the booster dose. In total, 1.5 million doses have already been applied.