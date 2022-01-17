Cardano soars, Bitcoin hovers around $43,000 with market waiting for bullish signal and Walmart reveals plans for metaverse

After rehearsing high amid positive expectations from analysts last week, Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a little busy weekend and failed to overcome the $43,000 range, a level it just lost in the early hours of Monday. (17), public holiday and closed exchange in the United States.

The cryptocurrency even retreated to around $42,400, down 3.63% from the $44,000 recorded last Thursday. As of 7:15 am today, the digital currency is trading at $42,891 amid investor doubts regarding the asset’s near-term recovery.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The jump attempt last week even encouraged the market, but optimism soon fell when the price failed to rise to US$ 45,000, a level considered key to giving greater confidence to buyers.

“Bitcoin was in an unstable zone with no clear trend over the weekend,” BitBull Capital CEO Joe DiPasquale told CoinDesk.

“Volume is also lacking and Bitcoin’s failure to break above $45,000 is a sign of weakness. When Bitcoin takes a sharp drop, investors and traders look for aggressive rallies to confirm a bottom and reversal. [de tendência]; however, we haven’t seen much of that since Bitcoin briefly dropped below $40,000.”

The world’s main digital asset continues to slide after mild optimism from the US inflation data, which, although high, was lower than forecast by analysts. In the opinion of experts, inflation of 7% should not force the US government to further accelerate interest rate hikes, giving more breath to riskier assets, such as Bitcoin.

Too many cryptocurrencies dawn between gains and losses. On the positive side, the highlight is Cardano (ADA), which is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours after signs that blockchain is being used for more concrete projects.

The first metaverse platform that runs on the Cardano network has seen peak sales of virtual land in recent days. The ADA token is already up 32% on the week and goes to $1.55, regaining the fifth position in the ranking by market value, ahead of Solana (SOL) and USD Coin (USDC).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On the downside, the worst result is the token from the decentralized finance platform Wonderland (TIME), which runs on the Avalanche (AVAX) network, and is down 23% today. The asset suffers from the same problem faced by Olympus (OHM), which plummeted a week ago and called into question the protocol’s ability to keep the coin’s price stable using digital “securities”.

Other DeFi assets follow the losses and are down 8% this morning, such as Kadena (KDA) and Oasis Network (ROSE).

On the other hand, the metaverse gains strength after Walmart registers innovation-related trademarks even referencing its own cryptocurrency.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,891.86 -0.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,280.35 -1.3% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 485.42 -2.1% Cardano (ADA) $1.55 +13.5% Solana (SOL) US$ 143.89 -3.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Cardano (ADA) $1.55 +13.5% OKB (OKB) US$ 28.07 +7.8% Monero (XMR) US$ 229.28 +7% BitTorrent (BTT) US$ 0.00275199 +5% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$ 282.21 +5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Wonderland (Team) US$ 1,607.78 -22.9% Pocket Network (POKT) $2.56 -11% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.217018 -9.4% Kadena (KDA) $8.29 -8.1% Oasis Network (ROSE) US$ 0.508182 -8.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 44.80 +1.24% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 57.00 +0.35% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 54.75 +2.14% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.20 +2% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.50 +2.66%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (17):

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Walmart prepares to enter the metaverse

Retail giant Walmart is preparing to enter the crypto and metaverse sector, according to several trademark filings submitted for consideration in the United States.

The documents were registered at the end of December and show the company’s possible plans regarding the development of virtual stores in the metaverse concept.

The text of one of these documents mentions the possibility for the retailer to sell products ranging from electronics and household items to jewelry and pet food in an immersive environment.

The company’s interest in the metaverse is nothing new. During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which took place this month in Las Vegas, USA, Walmart demonstrated what one of its stores would look like inside the metaverse.

However, it is the first time that there is also evidence of the company’s interest in creating its own cryptocurrency, in addition to collections of NFTs.

Walmart has not yet confirmed whether or not the brand registrations refer to ongoing initiatives.

Search for digital lands soars in Cardano’s metaverse

Demand for virtual terrains in the new Pavia metaverse project, which runs on the Cardano network, skyrocketed in the early days of the year. The game now has 8,300 lots traded with prices as high as 30,000 ADA, the equivalent of $46,500.

Although the values ​​still do not come close to those recorded in larger metaverses, such as Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), they indicate the presence of users in a network that has become famous for the lack of activity in recent months.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Pavia app was launched on the Cardano network last week, making it the first metaverse project on the blockchain. About 100,000 virtual lots were issued in NFT format with “individual coordinates”.

More than 60% of the land was sold in October and November 2021, but the platform only allows the use of land from today. The rest of the lots will be sold throughout the first quarter of 2022.

Countries Buying Bitcoin Now Will Be at an Advantage, Says Fidelity Countries that buy a few bitcoins will now jump ahead of most in 2022, digital asset manager Fidelity Digital Assets wrote in a new report. According to company analysts, this year could be marked by the mass adoption of digital currency by sovereign states. Fidelity highlighted two events that impacted BTC in 2021: China’s crusade against cryptocurrency, and its adoption as legal tender in El Salvador. “We think that the two novelties observed this year could not be more opposite. Time will certainly tell which path is more successful,” Fidelity told Fidelity. The analysis, however, takes into account that the prohibitive posture should not be dominant. “A total ban will be difficult to achieve at best and, if successful, will lead to a significant loss of wealth and opportunity,” the report says. Given this, the manager’s experts suggest that buying Bitcoin is now a better bet. “A small cost can be paid today as a hedge compared to a potentially much higher cost year in the future,” the report noted. In addition to countries like El Salvador, cities are also venturing into buying Bitcoin as a treasury diversification strategy. After Miami in the United States, Rio de Janeiro announced last week that it also plans to acquire cryptocurrencies.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related