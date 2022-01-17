Cases grow in Argentina and country hits record of contagions

Since January 13, Argentina has been the country in Latin America with the most new cases of covid-19, especially of the omicron variant, in proportion to its population of 45 million inhabitants.

According to the Our World in Data portal, between the 8th and 15th of January, Argentina accumulated 2,481 cases per million inhabitants. The United States, which led the ranking on the continent, lagged behind with 2,466 infections per million inhabitants. Even in the accumulated number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic (7.094 million), Argentina is the Latin American country with the most infections per million inhabitants.

Since last week, more than 100,000 cases have been reported every day in the country. They only decreased in the last few hours (65,241 infections and 51 deaths) because the number of registrations halved over the weekend.

Argentina is among the countries that test the least (200,000 daily exams). This explains why Argentina’s positivity rate is the highest in the world at the moment: an average of 63% every day. A number six times higher than the maximum of 10% recommended by OMAS (World Health Organization). For experts, the real daily rate of infections in Argentina should be around 500,000 cases a day.

“We test little and vaccinate little, especially the third dose, the most necessary to protect ourselves from the micron. We apply 200 thousand doses daily, when we should vaccinate twice as much. We need to accelerate all these variables before the arrival of autumn”, says Roberto Debbag, president of the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

contradictory behavior

Anyone who reads the description of this scenario can imagine that the population has been more careful, that they have canceled vacation trips and adopted more preventive measures, but the reality is quite different. This biggest wave of contagions since the pandemic began coexists with a record flow of tourists to summer cities, especially on the Atlantic coast, with crowded beaches. Argentina’s tourist cities are experiencing a boom in occupancy the likes of which have not been seen in years.

“The consequence of this crowd on the beaches is the accelerated circulation of the virus. Many people feel that the ômicron does not pose serious health risks and act as if there is no risk”, observes Ricardo Teijeiro, from the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases.

Until this weekend, Argentina experienced an extreme heat wave, the second highest in history. In Buenos Aires, the thermometer marked 41.5°C, with a thermal sensation of 46.9°C, a level only surpassed in 1957 with 43.3°C and a sensation of 61°C.

The high temperatures took many people to squares and parks, where preventive care was not respected. It was as if the population itself had decreed the end of the pandemic.

Although cases with the omicron variant do not have the same fatality rate as previous variants, the number of deaths in Argentina has increased, albeit at a slower pace. Last Wednesday (12), there were 139 deaths, double the previous day. To find such a high number, you have to go to September 17, when the delta variant was the main one, with 185 deaths.

No restrictions

This social behavior could lead the government to apply measures to restrict the movement of people, but the reaction has been different. The order has been to avoid any restrictions so as not to affect the economy. It is the opposite of the stance adopted in 2020, when Argentina lived through the longest and strictest quarantine in the world, lasting 233 days.

“There is no more room for new restrictions”, says Roberto Debbag. “If they try to apply restrictive measures, they run the risk of generating manifestations of rejection that would lead to more agglomerations and more cases”, says infectious disease specialist Luis Cámera. Taking advantage of the fact that 74% of Argentines are fully vaccinated (85% with one dose), although only 20% have the third dose, the government relaxed the isolation protocol for close contacts of infected people.

“Instead of observing the occupation of ICU beds, what concerns us are absences from work”, revealed, last week, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, when announcing flexibility in the isolation protocol. Anyone who is fully vaccinated with all three doses and is asymptomatic will not need to be quarantined. Before, it was five days of isolation.

Only those who do not have any dose should continue with 10-day isolation. This flexibility aims to alleviate the problem of lack of personnel, due to contagions, in essential services such as Health, Fire and Police, but also in the private sector. It is based on the occupancy of intensive care beds of 42.4%, a figure considered low but which has been growing: two weeks ago this rate was 37%.

Siege of the unvaccinated

On the one hand, the omicron is more serious in those who are not vaccinated and on the other hand, in Argentina there are vaccines left. There are about 20 million doses distributed but not delivered. Therefore, the order is to tighten the siege to the unvaccinated.

One form of pressure is the vaccination passport that has been adopted by several provinces. It has not yet been adopted in the capital, Buenos Aires, but around the city, anyone who wants to go to an event, a theater, a public office or even a restaurant, needs a vaccination certificate.

Another province of Cordoba, pharmacies began to vaccinate. In the province of Buenos Aires, there are itinerant posts in supermarkets, squares, shopping centers and beaches.

In several provinces in the North and Northeast of the country, they started going from house to house, looking for those who have doubts or who do not have easy access to the vaccine. In Catamarca, anyone who is not vaccinated, but is infected and seeks a public hospital, will have to pay for the service.