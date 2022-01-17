Cashew: check out its health benefits and properties

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Cashew: check out its health benefits and properties 7 Views

Today, Monday, January 17, 2022, we have more details about the cashew, a fruit distinguished by having two edible parts, the pseudofruit and the nut. See more here, in the session Robson Lemes.

Therefore, the cashew it is not quite the fruit as it is known, but the pseudofruit, that is, part of the flower that has developed, the fruit is brown. Both are a source of various nutrients.

the taste of cashew it is slightly acidic, however, the more mature it is, the sweeter it gets. THE cashew from the origin of sweets, jellies and the famous Northeast cashew.

See also: Know 5 benefits of Pumpkin; food rich in Vitamin A; check its properties.

THE cashew “in natura”, that is, before being processed and transformed into other products such as sweets and juices, it is a source of Vitamin C, being one of the richest fruits in this Vitamin.

Health benefits of cashew

Cashew: check out its health benefits and properties - Source: Reproduction/Canva
Cashew: check out its health benefits and properties – Source: Reproduction/Canva

The benefits of cashews don’t stop at Vitamin C. For the same, it is rich in sugars, proteins, calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium, minerals that help in physical and mental health.

In addition, it has in its composition the tannin that has the function of antioxidant, which helps in the prevention of premature aging. Well, the cashew as well as antioxidant healing and anti-inflammatory.

See How to store and preserve vegetables in the fridge; check the smallest details.

As it is also a source of fiber like most fruits, you should consume it in moderation and combined with the consumption of water on a daily basis to help in the proper functioning of the intestine.

How is cashew produced?

THE cashew tree is a medium-sized plant that has developed well in the Brazilian Northeast, and you can find it mainly in the state of Ceará, where there is greater production and processing of cashews and chestnuts.

Most producers of cashew they are still collectors, and they wait for the harvest to harvest the cashews produced in old cashew trees. However, in recent years technologies have been implemented that allow production in younger plants, irrigated and produce year-round.

In conclusion, you can easily find them at fairs during the harvest period, which runs from August to December. However, its derivatives such as sweets and drinks can be found throughout the year in commercial establishments.

Don’t miss out! Health benefits of coriander; check all about it

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Enrollments open for new course offer Homeless Population – Notícia

Health professionals and others interested in the health care of homeless people can now enroll …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved