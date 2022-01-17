Cashew: check out its health benefits and properties

Today, Monday, January 17, 2022, we have more details about the cashew, a fruit distinguished by having two edible parts, the pseudofruit and the nut. See more here, in the session Robson Lemes.

Therefore, the cashew it is not quite the fruit as it is known, but the pseudofruit, that is, part of the flower that has developed, the fruit is brown. Both are a source of various nutrients.

the taste of cashew it is slightly acidic, however, the more mature it is, the sweeter it gets. THE cashew from the origin of sweets, jellies and the famous Northeast cashew.

THE cashew “in natura”, that is, before being processed and transformed into other products such as sweets and juices, it is a source of Vitamin C, being one of the richest fruits in this Vitamin.

Health benefits of cashew

The benefits of cashews don’t stop at Vitamin C. For the same, it is rich in sugars, proteins, calcium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium, minerals that help in physical and mental health.

In addition, it has in its composition the tannin that has the function of antioxidant, which helps in the prevention of premature aging. Well, the cashew as well as antioxidant healing and anti-inflammatory.

As it is also a source of fiber like most fruits, you should consume it in moderation and combined with the consumption of water on a daily basis to help in the proper functioning of the intestine.

How is cashew produced?

THE cashew tree is a medium-sized plant that has developed well in the Brazilian Northeast, and you can find it mainly in the state of Ceará, where there is greater production and processing of cashews and chestnuts.

Most producers of cashew they are still collectors, and they wait for the harvest to harvest the cashews produced in old cashew trees. However, in recent years technologies have been implemented that allow production in younger plants, irrigated and produce year-round.

In conclusion, you can easily find them at fairs during the harvest period, which runs from August to December. However, its derivatives such as sweets and drinks can be found throughout the year in commercial establishments.

