Ceará has new warning for heavy rains and strong winds; see forecast

At 10 am this Sunday, 16, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a new warning of potential danger of risks of heavy rains and strong winds to Fortaleza and all of Ceará. The forecast, which covers the entire state, brings risks of heavy precipitation, accompanied by gusts of intense winds, at least until 11 am this Monday, 17.

The potential risks specified by the Institute also describe the presence of intense winds, from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour, the presence of rains between 20 and 30 or even 50 millimeters per hour, in addition to low risk of power outage, falling branches of trees, flooding and electrical discharges. The warning was issued at “yellow level”, which represents potential danger.

Strong rain and wind in Ceará: instructions from Inmet

Strong rain and wind in Ceará: colors of Inmet alerts tags

In cases of gusts of wind, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) recommends that people do not take shelter under trees, as it represents a slight risk of falling and electrical discharges. Furthermore, the Institute recommends that vehicles are not parked near transmission towers and advertising signs.

Inmet also does not recommend the use of cell phones plugged into sockets. The Institute suggests that more information be sought through the Civil Defense, at number 199, as well as through the Fire Department, at number 193.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) uses the colors yellow, orange and red to issue warnings. The captions for each are:

Potential hazard (yellow): potentially dangerous weather situation. Be careful in the practice of activities subject to risks of a meteorological nature. Stay informed about expected weather conditions.

potentially dangerous weather situation. Be careful in the practice of activities subject to risks of a meteorological nature. Stay informed about expected weather conditions. Danger (orange): dangerous weather situation. Be very vigilant and regularly inform yourself about expected weather conditions. Find out about the risks that may be unavoidable. Follow the advice of the authorities.

dangerous weather situation. Be very vigilant and regularly inform yourself about expected weather conditions. Find out about the risks that may be unavoidable. Follow the advice of the authorities. Great danger (red): dangerous weather situation. Meteorological phenomena of exceptional intensity are foreseen. High probability of occurrence of major damages and accidents, with risks to physical integrity or even human life. Follow the instructions and advice of the authorities in all circumstances and prepare for emergency measures.

