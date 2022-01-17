Céline Dion cancels US and Canada tour due to health issues

Singer Céline Dion used her social media to announce the cancellation of her ‘Courage World Tour’ tour through the United States and Canada due to health problems she has been facing.

“I really hoped to be ready now, but I think I have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing,” she wrote in a message posted on her Twitter.

Dion played 52 shows of this same tour in March 2020, before the coronavirus spread, and intended to resume shows on March 9, 2022, in Denver.

“There’s a lot of organization and preparation in our shows, so we have decisions to make today that will affect plans two months from now. I’ll be very happy to be back in full health once we’re all over this pandemic, and I can’t wait to get back.” to the stage again”, added Céline.

Dion, who turns 54 this year, recently received treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she expected,” according to the statement.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer is still preparing to participate in the ‘European Leg’ tour, which is set to begin on May 25th in Birmingham, England.