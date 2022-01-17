Central Bank has more pessimistic expectations for 2021 GDP – News

The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released at the beginning of March the growth of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021, compared to 2020, the year with the greatest effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Estimates, however, are still divergent, with the BC (Central Bank) in the lead among the most pessimistic, with forecast of advance of the sum of all goods and services produced in the country around 4.4%.

The expectation of the monetary authority comes at the same time that the Ministry of Economy points to a 5.1% increase in national wealth last year and financial market analysts see an advance of 4.5%.

By reducing the forecast by 0.3 percentage point in the RTI (Quarterly Inflation Report) released in December, the monetary authority justifies that the review is motivated by the entry of the economy into technical recession in the third quarter and the “worse-than-expected results” ” from some sectors in October.

“Negative surprises in recently released data, which suggest a loss of activity dynamism and reduce the statistical loading for the following year, new increases in inflation, partially associated with supply shocks, and an increase in fiscal risk worsen the forecasts for the evolution of activity. next year”, says the document.

The analysis took into account, until then, the bad entry in the last quarter of the sectors of services (-1.2%), responsible for about 70% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), industry (-0.6%) It’s from trade (-0.1%), since it was revised and became positive.

Despite the negative start for the last months of the year, the month of November shows better results, only with the industry still in retraction (-0.2%). In the period, the volume of services provided grew more than expected (+2.4%) and the commerce had the help of Black Friday to celebrate the second positive data in a row (+0.6%).

The monetary authority also cites accelerated inflation, partially associated with supply shocks, and the increase in fiscal risk as factors that worsen growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022. According to the BC, the less favorable evolution of the economy also is reflected in the indicators that measure the optimism of companies and consumers for the coming months.

“In the short term, supply shocks continue to influence prices and negatively affect activity and consumption. Added to the current situation is the prospect that limitations in the availability of inputs in certain production chains will last longer than previously expected”, evaluates BC.