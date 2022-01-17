CEO says company will grow 50% in 2022

Mauro Correia is versatile. When he worked at Ford, he helped create the Amazon project, which included the Camaçari (BA) plant and the EcoSport. Then he went through Volkswagen, Nokia, Semp Toshiba, Metalfrio and the underwear manufacturer Scalina. He joined Caoa in 2014 and has been CEO of the company that controls Chery’s operations in the country for five years.

The Brazilian group has factories in Jacareí (SP) and Anápolis (GO), makes vehicles from the Chinese brand and from Hyundai, of which it is also an official importer, as well as the Japanese Subaru.

On December 30th, the executive, who is doing an MBA in agribusiness, received Estadão at the headquarters of Caoa, in São Paulo.

How was Caoa’s performance in 2021?

Was very good. The Caoa Chery brand grew 100% in sales and the market share will close at 2%. We suffered little from the lack of components. We also grew in store sales. From January to November, there were 95 thousand cars. We made lemonade out of lemons. At the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, we closed factories and stores by decree. We had to learn to live in this new reality. We managed to stay at home office without mishaps. We were very well prepared for that. Evidently, the business was affected. But 2021 was much better than 2020.

Is there any decision that Mr. would change?

We made the right decisions in 2020 and 2021, how to protect cash and jobs. We had to keep the machine running and responsibilities to our employees. In 2020, we decided to keep investing and launching new products. Amid the peak of the pandemic, we launched the Arrizo 6 Pro (sedan) and (seven-seat SUV) Tiggo 8, which was a success. In 2021, we launched the Tiggo 3X Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro (SUVs). The group came together more. To make correct decisions, it is necessary to listen to the whole group. Shall we go wrong? Very! Are we going to keep making mistakes? Normal, we are human beings. But we must learn from our mistakes.

So is the investment of BRL 1.5 billion announced at the end of 2020 maintained?

Yes. We launched new cars, moved factories, opened stores and are investing heavily in advertising. We will launch more cars in 2022 already in the first quarter and we will have news in electrification. Unfortunately, we suffered a great loss in 2021, which was the death of Dr. Carlos Alberto, founder of the group. He had professionalized the company, but his person was an icon for all of us. At other companies I’ve worked for, when I said we were going to hire, it was common to hear “More people for what?” The Doctor. Carlos said: “How wonderful! We are generating wealth, jobs.” Part of this investment created another thousand jobs in Anápolis and Jacareí (SP). We are generating wealth for the country and growing as a national brand, which was also a dream of Dr. Carlos. Caoa Chery is already among the ten largest in the country. It is a source of pride for all employees, for the family of Dr. Carlos and for all of us Brazilians.

What does the government have to do to promote the sector?

Polarization must end. I do not criticize any government. Companies have to work and adapt, regardless of the type of government. Another important point is the reduction of interference. It makes no sense for the government to say that the car has to be electric, hybrid or combustion. Its role should be to legislate on emissions. Each company must be free to create the technology that meets that goal. Brazil is rich in knowledge about flex-fuel cars. We can have flex hybrids, for example. There are combustion engines that are more efficient than electric equivalents, if we consider the entire production chain. It is also necessary to improve the balance between exports and imports, bring in more dollars and stabilize inflation. Another very important point is that we cannot just be producers and sellers. We have to be holders of knowledge about technologies.

Which technology should prevail in Brazil?

Electrification is here to stay. The big question is how the energy that will be used in these vehicles is generated. Brazil has the most varied and clean forms of electricity generation in the world. So why are we burning fuel if we have wind and photovoltaic sources? I agree with Botelho (Besaliel Botelho, who has just left the presidency of Bosch) when he says that it is necessary to decarbonize, and not, necessarily, electrify. Márcio Afonso (former CEO of the Caoa Chery plant in Jacareí and new vice president of the group) has been developing research with the state and federal universities of Goiás on biofuels. We are doing very well and we already have some patents. Brazil has developed flex technology. Pablo (Pablo Di Si, executive chairman of VW Latin America) is not a dinosaur (as he came to be called for defending flexible technology). He’s on the right track and I admire him for that. We do not control nature, but we can adjust the sugarcane plantation. Agribusiness in Brazil is very productive and efficient.

Does Caoa intend to move into other markets?

Yes, and we’ve already done an experiment. We exported to Paraguay and were studying Uruguay, but first we need to consolidate the Brazilian market. We are a family-owned, privately held company. I joke that our headquarters is in Sweden, which is the name of the street where Dr. Carlos’ family lives. We don’t need to knock on the door of any other country to ask for money. But we have to do things with our feet on the ground. Caoa Chery grew 100% in 2021 and in 2022 it should grow 50%. When we bought 50% of the Chery factory in Jacareí and created Caoa Cherry (in 2017), sales were 3,000 cars. In the first year, they jumped to 10,000. The only period in which we did not grow was from 2020 to 2021. After consolidating Brazil, we will start looking for neighboring markets and other countries with which Brazil has bilateral agreements, such as Mexico.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.