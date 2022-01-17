Check out the full list of BBB 22 participants

Globo released the complete list of participants of Big Brother Brasil 22 this Saturday (15th), the program will premiere next Monday (17th), being led by presenter Tadeu Schmidt.

This past week, three contestants have tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain in isolation until medical clearance and shortly afterward meet with the rest of the cast.

As has been happening in recent editions, there will be a division of groups, in Camarote for the famous and Pipoca for the hitherto anonymous.

Check the list of participants:

Cabin:

· Naiara Azevedo – Singer: Coming from the interior of Paraná, Naiara Azevedo, 32 years old, has always had the great influence of the countryman in her life, in 2016 she scored the hit “50 reais”. She has already been nominated for a Latin Grammy, in the category of Best Country Music Album, with the album ‘Contraste’.

· Tiago Abravanel – Actor and presenter: Actor, singer, presenter and entrepreneur, Tiago Abravanel is 34 years old from São Paulo. Coming from a family of artists and grandson of Silvio Santos, he began his career in the theater at the age of 17. He has participated in Globo soap operas, such as ‘Salve Jorge’ in 2012.

· Linn da Quebrada – singer and actress: Singer Linn da Quebrada is 31 years old and was born in the capital of São Paulo, but grew up in the interior of the state. Her first act as an authorial singer was with the single ‘Enviadescer’ in 2016. In 2019 she made her debut as an actress in the TV Globo series ‘Segunda Chamada’. She also presents the program ‘TransMissão’ on Canal Brasil.

· Douglas Silva – Actor: Aged 33, born in Rio de Janeiro, Douglas Silva became well known for his role as Dadinho, in the childhood phase of the 2002 film ‘City of God’, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2004. He also played Acerola, in the series ‘City of Men’ which earned him an International Emmy nomination and soon after the series ended up in cinema,

· Jade Picon – Businesswoman and influencer: Media influencer and businesswoman, 20-year-old Jade Picon was born in São Paulo. She has been an internet celebrity since she was 9 years old and her social media accounts now have over 20 million followers. There she shares tips on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, music, family, travel and other things.

· Maria – Actress and singer: The actress and singer, Maria, 21 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, what many don’t know is that her name is actually Vitória. In his solo career, he has singles with millions of views. As an actress, she became known for playing Verena, in the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’ in 2019.

· Brunna Gonçalves – Ballerina and influencer: Brunna Gonçalves, 30, is a dancer and digital influencer, born in Nilópolis, Rio de Janeiro. At the age of 15, he started dancing and has already lived abroad to live off his art. She has been producing beauty content on social media since 2015. She is currently part of the singer Ludmilla’s body of dancers, and has been married to her since 2019.

· Paulo André – Olympian: Coming from Santo André, in São Paulo, Paulo André, 23 years old, is an Olympic athlete. He has great achievements in the sport, such as reaching the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meters; he was five-time champion of the Brazil Athletics Trophy in the 100 meters; silver medal in the 100 meters at the Pan American Games in Lima 2019; and gold in the 4x100m relay for Brazil in the same competition.

· Pedro Scooby – Surfer: Pedro Scooby, 33 years old, is from Rio de Janeiro, is a surfer and in love with his city. He earned the nickname Scooby because of his resemblance to the cartoon ‘Scooby Doo’. He started surfing when he was 5 years old, he likes free surfing and is one of the big names linked to surfing the biggest waves in the world.

· Arthur Aguiar – Actor and singer: Arthur Aguiar, born in Rio de Janeiro, is 32 years old, is a singer and actor. He was a professional swimmer for 10 years. At the age of 19 he dedicated himself to the theater. On TV, he participated in the soap opera Rebelde on Record, then he was part of the formation of the band that performed in Brazil. On TV Globo, he participated in the soap opera ‘Malhação Sonhos’, ‘Êta Mundo Bom!’ and ‘The Other Side of Heaven’.

Popcorn:

· Vinicius – Bachelor of Laws: Vinicius is 23 years old, was born in Crato, Ceará, lives with his father, maternal grandmother and aunt in a family pension. He always helped at home, sold sweets, gave private lessons, was a public school monitor and even a funeral singer. He makes videos on the internet to earn extra income, where he tells sad stories with humor.

· Natália – Model and nail designer: Mineira, 22 years old, living in Belo Horizonte, Natália is a model and nail designer. He started working at the age of 9 and never stopped. She returned to work with her mother at the beauty salon, due to the pandemic, but says that her dream is to be an actress.

· Rodrigo – Commercial Manager: Born in São José dos Campos, Rodrigo, 36 years old, has a degree in Business Administration and works as a commercial manager. At the age of 18, he lived alone and has lived abroad as well. He was a bricklayer, model and football player at the university where he did his postgraduate degree in Marketing.

· Bárbara – Public relations and model: Gaúcha, lives in Nova Hamburgo, Bárbara is 29 years old, lives between her city and São Paulo, always traveling for work. She has a degree in Public Relations, works as a model and digital influencer. He has always wanted financial independence, so he has been working since he was 16 years old.

· Lucas – Engineer and medical student: Lucas was born in Serra, Espírito Santo, but now lives in Vila Velha. He holds a degree in Engineering, but says that it is because of his father, he is currently studying Medicine and wants to continue in the area of ​​nutrology. Produces some videos on the internet and is quite successful.

· Slovenia – Marketing student and model: Slovenia, 25 years old, born in João Pessoa Paraíba, but lives in Caruaru, Pernambuco. He says his father was inspired by Yugoslavia when choosing his name. With her family, she is known as Duda, she studies Marketing and currently works as a digital influencer, talking about fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She has already won Miss Pernambuco in 2028.

· Eliezer – Designer and entrepreneur: He is 31 years old, from Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro. He trained as a designer and is a partner of ten years in a Marketing and Branding agency. He started working with his father at age 14. He got an internship at a magazine, going through all areas, diagramming and editing photos.

· Jessilane – Biologist and biology teacher: Teacher, biologist and natural from Bahia, this is Jessilane, 26 years old. She has lived in Valparaiso de Goiás, in Goiás, since her first days of life. I always wanted to help with the household bills and that’s why he started working with a formal contract at the age of 14. He never abandoned his studies, when he graduated he learned pounds and managed to teach his students who are deaf and dumb.

· Luciano – Actor and dancer: Born in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, he is 28 years old and an actor and dancer. He spent his childhood on the outskirts of his city and at the age of 5, going against the grain of his brothers, who went to the side of hip-hop, he joined classical ballet classes. When she grew up, she took an acting course and started working as a model.

· Laís – Physician: Born in Crixás, in Goiás, Laís is a 30-year-old physician. He works in a general clinic, currently on the front lines against Covid-19, finishing his specialization in Dermatology. He is on duty in a hospital and says that the pandemic was one of the most difficult periods of his life.

BBB 22 starts this Monday, January 17th.