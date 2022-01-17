Check out the municipal schools in Rio that will be used as children’s vaccination points against Covid-19

The Municipal Department of Education of Rio (SME) transforms some of its teaching units into health posts aimed at vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old starting this Monday, the 17th. The objective of the folder is to support the campaign of childhood immunization against Covid-19, expanding the places of service and stimulating the awareness of parents and guardians to vaccinate this public. Depending on demand, more schools may be used for this practice.

“It’s a day of celebration for all of us. Once again, Health and Education work together for children. The long-awaited vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old now arrives to give hope and help even more in the prioritization of Education. A child’s place is in the classroom. The school is not just a space for learning, it is much more than that. It is where many children are welcomed, loved, fed and guaranteed their health. historic moment of the arrival of the vaccine for children”, declared the Secretary of Education of Rio, Renan Ferreirinha.

Also part of the initiative is the donation of children’s books to students who are vaccinated. There are already more than 20,000 copies donated by book publishers and the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL) for the action. Residents who want to donate works of children’s literature can send an email to the Reading Management of the Municipal Department of Education [email protected] or deliver them directly to schools that are between the vaccination points.

“We are going to take advantage of vaccination in our schools to encourage children to read. They are still on vacation and it is an excellent time for children to dive into books. Reading is a way of awakening the eyes of these boys and girls to the world. today a moment of many challenges but also historic, and they are the ones that will count in the future”, said Ferreirinha.

The return of classes, scheduled for February 7, will be full and face-to-face, with 100% of students in the classroom. The health protocols that guarantee face-to-face teaching will continue with constant monitoring and follow-up, in conjunction with the Municipal Health Department and the Scientific Committee.

Check the vaccination sites in the school units: