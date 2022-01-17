Check out the news from the edition of the reality show that starts this Monday

Suspended bed, withdrawal button, Dani Calabresa, two big headphones, controversies and much more! Stay tuned for what we already know about BBB22

The time that most Brazilians have been waiting for the most in recent months is coming: this Monday, 17th, the premiere of BBB22!

To make it easier, we’ve put together a list of some novelties and controversies from the edition, which marks the debut of Thaddeus Schmidt (47) as the show’s host.

THE BBB22 promises several new dynamics:

Over the last year, cute (60) and the new reality show commander were telling netizens a little bit of how things are going to happen on the show

Some of the innovations are that the leader will have more privileges than in previous editions, there will be back and forth competition, VIP and Xepa will be face to face, there will be a withdrawal button and there will be two Big Phones.

Out here, some things will change too. Rafael Portugal (36) will be replaced by Dani Pepperoni (40) in the presentation of the CAT BBB, Paulo Vieira (29) the unpublished painting will premiere Big Therapy and we will have Rafa Kalimann (28) in BBB network beside Ana Clara (24) and Rhudson Victor (23).

Tadeu Schmidt gave a tour of the most watched house in the country and showed every detail of the rooms in the edition of the BBB22:

First, there will be a new room in the house, Espaço da Fofoca! In addition, the gym will have a special sofa – probably for the same purpose.

Rooms will have bunk beds; one of them with a romantic theme and the other grunge, and will have only one shower to be shared between the 20 participants that were announced last Friday, the 14th.

The decoration, both in the living room, in the external spaces and in the bedrooms, is extremely colorful and full of shapes, inspired by Pop Art.

Two days after the participants of the BBB22 have been revealed, there has already been a lot of controversy! Remember some:

Laís Caldas (30), the first popcorn sister to be announced, is friends with some former Big Brother contestants. A photo of the doctor next to Munik Nunes (25), Hariany Almeida (24) and Isabella Cecchi (27).

There was a rumor that Barbara Heck (29) had already kissed the Neymar (29)! A conversation leaked from an internet user who had seen the two together; but, apparently, they are just friends.

vinicius (23) is a declared fan of anita (28). Honored by the tribute, the singer decided to follow the Ceará native on Instagram. Soon after that, he hit 2M followers on the social network.

When Pedro Scooby (33) was announced on the show, the web was more excited by the reaction of Luana Piovani (45) than with the presence of the surfer itself. The actress had already recorded videos talking about the custody of their children if he was confined. Cintia Dicker (35), the athlete’s current wife, clarified the fans’ curiosity and said that she and the blonde will take turns guarding.

Paulo Andre (23) was also one of those confirmed in the reality show that greatly animated social networks. Just not so much when they found out that gleici (26), champion of the BBB18, had kissed the athlete at Farofa da Gkay.

the sister of Maria (21), from the cabin group BBB22, shocked by revealing that she and the singer are fighting. Gabriela Andrade I didn’t even know that the relative had joined the program.

Passed the crown! ariadna (37), who for 11 years was the only trans woman in the history of Big Brother, was thrilled with the confirmation of Linn da Quebrada (31) in confinement.

The atmosphere was tense in the sertanejo world after the announcement of the participants. the brother of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) detonated Naiara Azevedo (32) after the singer said that she would release a feat with the queen of suffering. João Gustavo (21) said she was doing it just to show off and wasn’t going to let her sister do it.

The spy turned spy! Sarah Andrade (30), of BBB21, revealed that he has already kissed one of the guys in the new cast. However, she didn’t want to tell who it was. The web is speculating between Rodrigo (36) and Lucas (31).





