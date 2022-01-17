check the PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest news on the salary allowance

It’s all right for the start of payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus. The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers.
Recently, the new calendar payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus was designed by the government and made official by the Worker Support Fund Development Council (Codefat).
Payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus start in February, and the calendar is divided [confira abaixo].
PIS 2022 table
THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.
Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.
Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.
- 1 month worked – BRL 101
- 2 months worked – BRL 202
- 3 months worked – BRL 303
- 4 months worked – BRL 404
- 5 months worked – BRL 505
- 6 months worked – R$ 606
- 7 months worked – R$ 707
- 8 months worked – BRL 808
- 9 months worked – BRL 909
- 10 months worked – BRL 1010
- 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
- 12 months worked – BRL 1,212
PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule
Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal, according to the following schedule:
|BORN IN
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|January
|february 8
|December 29
|February
|February, 10th
|December 29
|March
|February 15th
|December 29
|April
|February 17th
|December 29
|May
|February 22
|December 29
|June
|February, 24
|December 29
|July
|March, 15
|December 29
|August
|March 17
|December 29
|September
|March 22
|December 29
|October
|March 24
|December 29
|November
|March 29th
|December 29
|December
|March 31
|December 29
already the public sector workers, who receive the Pasep, by Banco do Brasil, receive according to the following schedule:
|END OF REGISTRATION
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|0 – 1
|February 15th
|December 29
|2 – 3
|February 17th
|December 29
|4
|February 22
|December 29
|5
|February, 24
|December 29
|6
|March, 15
|December 29
|7
|March 17
|December 29
|8
|March 22
|December 29
|9
|March 24
|December 29