check the PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest news on the salary allowance

It’s all right for the start of payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus. The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers.

Recently, the new calendar payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus was designed by the government and made official by the Worker Support Fund Development Council (Codefat).

Payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus start in February, and the calendar is divided [confira abaixo].

PIS 2022 table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal, according to the following schedule:

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



already the public sector workers, who receive the Pasep, by Banco do Brasil, receive according to the following schedule: