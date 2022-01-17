check the PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest news on the salary allowance

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on check the PIS 2022 table, payment schedule and latest news on the salary allowance 5 Views

It’s all right for the start of payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus. The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers.

Recently, the new calendar payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus was designed by the government and made official by the Worker Support Fund Development Council (Codefat).

Payments of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus start in February, and the calendar is divided [confira abaixo].

PIS 2022 table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – BRL 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – R$ 606
  • 7 months worked – R$ 707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – BRL 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep 2022 payment schedule

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal, according to the following schedule:

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

already the public sector workers, who receive the Pasep, by Banco do Brasil, receive according to the following schedule:

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

January IGP-10 rises 1.79% compared to a 0.14% drop in December, says FGV

The General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) rose 1.79% in January, after having retreated 0.14% …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved