China will have an economic slowdown in 2022 (and Brazil beware) – Money Times

A key country to follow, the China should be a point of attention for investors, as the Asian nation will experience an economic slowdown in 2022, which can trigger real reflections here in the Brazil.

The World Bank predicts that, in the period, Chinese GDP reaches 5.1% growth, lower than the result of 8% expected for 2021. And there are many factors for this.

According to the Land Investments, China faces high inflation with the rise in prices of commodities. The country is a major buyer of this category of products, accounting for 18% of global commodity GDP.

“Brazil monitors this performance carefully, since a third of the commodities we produce are exported to China“, highlights analyst Régis Chinchilla.

In this scenario, soy, iron ore, oil, cotton and animal protein are in the hot seat.

To try to contain inflation and for environmental reasons, Beijing has made moves around the iron ore and precious metals in the second half of last year.

“The Chinese government used measures such as releasing part of its ore reserves to increase supply and determined the reduction of steel production in the country”, says the analyst.

This ended up slowing down the Chinese economy and influenced the projections for 2022. And in the specific case of ore, it leaves the OK (VALE3) at an inflection point.