China’s GDP grows 8.1% in 2021, but slows in the 4th quarter | Economy

China’s economy recovered in 2021, recording the highest growth rate in a decade, but the result for the 4th quarter of the year showed a slowdown compared to the 3rd quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released this Monday ( 17)

THE Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world’s second-largest economy grew 8.1% in 2021, the biggest expansion since 2011. The result was well above the government’s target of “above 6%” and 2020 growth, which was revised to 2.2% – the weakest rate in 44 years.

The strong expansion in 2021 was driven by robust exports. China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner and recorded a record trade surplus last year.

In the 4th quarter, expansion at an annual rate was 4%, after a 4.9% increase in the 3rd quarter, amid signs of weakening consumption and a slowdown in the real estate sector. The result came above expectations but still at the weakest pace since the 2nd quarter of 2020.

Compared to the previous 3 months, GDP grew 1.6% in the 4th quarter, against expectations of a 1.1% increase and after a 0.7% expansion in the 3rd quarter, official data showed shortly after the central bank act to boost the economy with a borrowing rate cut for the first time since early 2020.

“At the moment, downward pressure on China’s economy is still relatively strong, and employment and income growth is limited,” said Ning Jizhe, the agency’s head, as reported by Reuters.

Loan rate cut

China’s economy started 2022 strongly, but economists project growth to slow in the coming months.

The central bank unexpectedly slashed the costs of its medium-term borrowings for the first time since April 2020, leading some analysts to expect further monetary policy easing this year to hedge against rising developers’ default risk.

The People’s Bank of China said it would cut interest rates on 700 billion yuan ($110.19 billion) of loans from its one-year medium-term facility (MLF) to some financial institutions. by 10 basis points, from 2.95% to 2.85%.

“We expect support to prevent growth from falling below 5% significantly in 2022. This includes cutting the MLF (medium term loan instrument) today. More generally, we project strong infrastructure spending, robust credit and support for real estate this year,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asian economics at Oxford Economics.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that his country was fully confident of its economic development and that the overall strength of the economy was solid.