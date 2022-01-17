China’s GDP grows 8.1% in 2021, with Q4 data above expectations

China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 as industrial production rose steadily through the end of the year and offset the decline in retail sales, according to official data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday. Sunday night (16).

Fourth-quarter GDP rose 4% from a year earlier, according to the statistics bureau, higher than the 3.6% increase predicted by a Reuters poll, but slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter. For the full year, economists had expected an average growth of 8% in 2021.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew 1.6% from October to December, compared with expectations for a 1.1% rise and a revised 0.7% gain in the previous quarter.

Industrial production rose 4.3% in December from a year ago, the agency said, also beating Reuters’ forecast for growth of 3.6%. Notably, auto production grew for the first time since April, up 3.4% year-on-year in December.

Fixed asset investment for 2021 grew 4.9%, beating expectations for growth of 4.8%. Real estate investment increased by 4.4%, while infrastructure investment increased by 0.4%.

Manufacturing investment grew 13.5% in 2021 year-on-year, with the biggest increase in special-purpose machinery, up 24.3% year-on-year, according to data accessed by Wind.

However, retail sales were below expectations and were up 1.7% in December from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.7%.

“We must be aware that the external environment is more complicated and uncertain, and the domestic economy is under the triple pressure of contracting demand, supply shock and weakening expectations,” the office said in a statement.

China’s economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but lost steam due to a housing crisis, debt restrictions and strict Covid-19 restrictions, which hit consumption. Chinese leaders have pledged more support for the economy, which faces multiple headwinds through 2022.

“Better-than-expected GDP data doesn’t change the big picture: China’s economy is in a lot of headwinds right now and a cycle of policy easing is underway,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. , in note.

Hu pointed out that the People’s Bank of China on Monday cut the cost of medium-term borrowing for the first time since April 2020. He expects the central bank to lower the benchmark lending rate on Jan. 20.

(with Reuters)

