China’s GDP, revenue, November IBC-Br and US balance sheets: what to watch this week

After a week in which the Ibovespa accumulated a rise of 4.09%, detached from international markets, investors are getting ready to pass on an agenda of few but relevant indicators. One of the most awaited data will be released this Sunday night: China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter and in the year 2021.

The World Bank’s forecast is that the Chinese economy grew by 8% last year, but some banks predict slower growth. It is worth remembering that the country was impacted by a break in the supply chain that paralyzed industries and even compromised energy supply in some locations throughout 2021. For the fourth quarter, Chinese GDP is expected to advance 1.2% in the comparison with the immediately previous quarter and 3.6% in the annual comparison.

Even if it is a mirror data, the result can have impacts on the stock markets and prices of raw materials, especially iron ore.

Here in Brazil, the highlight is the IBC-Br of the last month of November. Popularly known as GDP preview, the Central Bank data will be released on Monday (17) and should reflect the economic indicators released last week: industrial production, services and retail, referring to the period. Bradesco calculates that the IBC-Br should present a positive variation of 0.7% in November compared to October. This is also Itaú’s bet.

Also on Monday, Fundação Getúlio Vargas publishes the IGP-10, inflation data for the month of January. Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 1.55%. “We expect an acceleration in industrial wholesale prices, mainly due to higher prices for iron ore, soybeans and corn,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

“Still next week, inflation data in Europe will help compose the reading about global inflation”, highlights a Bradesco report.

Here in Brazil, the government must disclose the federal collection for December next Thursday (20). The political and fiscal scenario in Brazil could get complicated this week, with a stoppage of federal servants announced for Tuesday (18). Employees fight for salary readjustments. In addition, Itaú also highlights the risk of the Ômicron variant.

“So far, the hospitalization rate has been modest, but it will be critical to monitor whether this trend continues in the coming days. It is important to note that once the technical issues are resolved, regularizing past data can lead to an artificially high number of new cases (and even deaths) being reported for quite some time, which means it will be at least a few days before we have an better assessment of the situation”, says the bank’s analysis team.

In the United States, the fourth quarter corporate balance sheet agenda is gaining momentum. Highlight for the results of Goldman Sachs (on the 18th), Bank of America (19th), American Airlines and Netflix (both on Thursday, the 20th).

On the corporate agenda in Brazil, BRF (BRFS3) holds an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) on Monday (17) to propose a capital increase through a primary offering of up to 325 million new shares. The operation would represent a funding of approximately R$ 7.8 billion.

On Wednesday, a session at the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) may resume the discussion on the capitalization process of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), after a request for approval made in December.

(with Bloomberg)

