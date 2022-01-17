Chinese cities go on alert for Covid-19 and Omicron at start of Lunar New Year season

By Roxanne Liu and Stella Qiu and Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) – Several cities in China went on high alert for Covid-19 with the start of the busy Lunar New Year travel season on Monday, requiring travelers to report their trips days in advance, while the variant Omicron of the coronavirus reaches new areas, including the capital Beijing.

Officials warn that the highly contagious Omicron further increases the risk of transmission of Covid-19 as hundreds of millions of people travel across China for the Lunar New Year holiday on February 1.

Cities such as Luoyang, in central China, and Jieyang, in the south, announced on Sunday that travelers are required to report their trips to their communities, employers or hotels three days before arrival.

Yulin, in the southwest of the country, said on Saturday that those wishing to enter the city would need to fill out an online form, including health credentials and travel details, a day in advance.

Over the weekend, the capital Beijing and the technology hub of Shenzhen, in the south, each detected one case of locally transmitted Omicron.

Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, said a local hospital received nine infected with Ômicron, six of whom are still being treated. He didn’t say when the infections arrived or why they weren’t revealed sooner.

