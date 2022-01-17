Christian falls into Barbara’s trap and confesses to farce

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be framed by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Not knowing that it is being recorded, the usurper will confess to the woman who has been having an affair with Lara (Andréia Horta) for some time. The dondoca will use the audio as evidence to receive compensation in the divorce in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, the executive of Redentor will ask the heiress to separate to stay with Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo). The spoiled woman will insist that her husband confess that he cheated on her with the cook. Tired of arguing, the boy will admit to infidelity.

Shortly thereafter, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will reveal that, in order to divorce, the anti-hero must pay a fine of R$500,000 for the betrayal. Christian, however, will be reassured that the woman has no evidence against him.

Later on, the rich woman will tell Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) the trap she made for her husband and show the recording on her cell phone. “How long? How long have you had an affair with this girl?”, she will ask in the message. “Does that make a difference?”, the faker will react.

“For me it does a lot”, will answer Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird). “Well, you know as well as I do that our marriage wasn’t working. In fact, I tried in every way to signal that…”, Christian will assert.

“Signal? Does that mean that I didn’t understand your signs?”, asks the Redeemer’s heiress. “Barbara, I’m sorry that the two stories got mixed up. I got involved, yes, with this girl. I fell in love, but a marriage doesn’t end by something that happens outside, a marriage ends by something that happens, or doesn’t stop. happen, within the relationship”, the protagonist will admit.

Elenice will be shocked by her daughter-in-law’s boldness and will reveal to her adopted son the young woman’s plan against him.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: