Christian flirts with Lara and takes it out on Barbara · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will have a difficult week in Um Lugar ao Sol, and the one who will pay the bills will be Bárbara (Alinne Moraes). The faker will think he has a chance again with Lara (Andréia Horta) and will kiss her, but he’ll get a tremendous blow away. Disillusioned with his life, he will take out his dissatisfaction on Barbara and deny what she wants most: to have an adopted child.

This is one of the subjects of the 88th episode of the Noveleiros podcast, by TV news. In the weekly programs, journalists Fernanda Lopes, Daniel Farad, Daniele Amorim and Guilherme Machado talk and tell the highlights of the next chapters of the serials that are on the air from the perspective of professional novelists.

The approach between Christian and Lara because of the social project of Grupo Redentor will make him create more trust and intimacy with the cook. The protagonist will also think that Ravi (Juan Paiva) has already told Lara everything about the poor twin’s farce who took the rich twin’s place.

The character of Cauã Reymond, then, will have the impression that he has already managed to win back his beloved and will kiss her. But he’ll have it all wrong: Lara won’t know that Renato is actually Christian and won’t like his attitude one bit.

Not only will she reprimand him, but she will also decide to end the partnership of Noca’s (Marieta Severo) restaurant with Redentor. Christian will be able to make a secret deal with Noca to continue funding the restaurant’s activities, but the onslaught on Lara will be thwarted.

Back home, he will have to face his failed relationship, which Barbara insists on trying to resurrect. Knowing that their marriage is on the brink, she will suggest that the two adopt a child. The request will be promptly rejected by Christian, which will leave the rich woman devastated.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot premiered fully recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pantanal remake will replace the prime-time serial starting in March 2022.

