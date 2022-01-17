Cintia Dicker will take care of Scooby’s children during BBB22

news summary:

Cintia Dicker will take care of Pedro Scooby’s children during BBB22

The surfer’s current wife revealed the deal her husband made with Luana Piovani

Currently, everyone lives in Portugal

Pedro Scooby and Luana Piovani reached an agreement about his going to BBB22: while he is on the program, who will take care of the ex-couple’s three children is Cintia Dicker, the surfer’s current wife.

Who made the revelation was the model herself, who said that everything was fine between her husband and the actress. She was also excited to be responsible for 9-year-old Dom and 6-year-old twins Bem and Liz.

“After it was confirmed that Pedro would [para o programa]. He and Luana had a conversation. It was all resolved. You don’t have to worry about the kids, they’re with me now, then they go to her and then they come back to me. It’s all right,” she said on Instagram.

When interacting with fans, she also vented about missing her husband, who may be away from home for almost four months because of the reality show.

“I’m feeling… How crazy, brother. The worst thing is now, he’s in this confinement, we can’t see him, not knowing how he is. But tomorrow. There’s a day to go, thank God. up, cheer for him,” he said.

In December, when Pedro Scooby first appeared on the list of possible participants at BBB22, Luana Piovani recorded a sequence of Stories to show her indignation. At the time, she commented that she had not been warned by the father of her children about the professional plans and even questioned if he would take the little ones to stay with him inside the confinement.

The video went viral and Luana gained more than 200,000 followers when her ex-husband was confirmed on the reality show. But she has already warned everyone that she will not watch the show, nor will she comment on Scooby’s participation in BBB22.