City of SP opens xepa for vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 without comorbidities; learn how to register | São Paulo

the children of 5 to 11 years without comorbidities or disability can apply for the “vaccine kick” in Sao Paulo city. The goal is that no remaining dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunizer is left over at the end of the day from the application sites.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

According to the instruction of the Municipal Health Department, each health unit must organize its own waiting list with children who live or study in your area of ​​coverage.

To register with “xepa”, it is necessary to go to the health unit, inform a phone, by which the person responsible will be informed in case of availability of the remaining dose, and present a proof of residence. The child’s residence or school must be within the coverage area of ​​the health unit sought (see here the reference unit of your address).

The city of São Paulo started this Monday (17) the vaccination against Covid-19 of children aged 5 to 11 years. with comorbidities, with disabilities, indigenous people and quilombolas.

Pfizer’s pediatric immunizers are available at Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Integrated AMAs/UBSs in the city of São Paulo. The application takes place 8 am to 7 pm, requiring the monitoring of children by their guardians and the presentation of documents proving the comorbidity.

IMMUNIZATION ADVANCE: vaccination of children has already started in 15 states

PFIZER DOSES: 2nd batch of pediatric vaccines arrives in Brazil

On Friday (14), the municipality received 64 thousand doses of vaccines for the immunization of children against Covid-19. The amount was distributed to the city’s posts over the weekend so that the vaccination campaign could start this Monday.

The availability of doses in the capital and the movement in the units can be consulted on the platform “De Olho na queue”.

Vaccination of children no comorbidity is scheduled to start in the state of São Paulo in the week of February, but there may be changes in the calendar according to the availability of doses.

1 of 2 Health professional prepares application of pediatric dose of Pfizer in the capital of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Health professional prepares application of pediatric dose of Pfizer in the capital of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The government of São Paulo said on Friday (14) that it plans to start vaccinating children without comorbidities in the second week of February. The 11-year-old age group will be the first to receive the doses.

This Friday (14), the state vaccinated, in a symbolic event, the first child of the priority group, which is composed of children with disabilities, comorbidities, indigenous people and quilombolas. The forecast is that immunization for this group begins at health posts on Monday (17).

The calendar may change, since the doses distributed by the Ministry of Health are still not enough for the entire priority group in São Paulo.

See the schedule provided by the state government:

01/14 to 02/10: children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities, with disabilities, indigenous people and quilombolas

children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities, with disabilities, indigenous people and quilombolas Second week of February to end of month: children without comorbidities, starting at the following ages:

– 11 years

– 10 years

– 9 years (partial)

children without comorbidities, starting at the following ages: – 11 years – 10 years – 9 years (partial) The start dates for the other ages have not been announced.

2 of 2 Children’s vaccination schedule provided by the government of São Paulo. — Photo: Disclosure / Government of SP Children’s vaccination schedule provided by the government of São Paulo. — Photo: Disclosure / Government of SP

A year ago, SP vaccinated the 1st person against Covid in Brazil

A year ago, SP vaccinated the 1st person against Covid in Brazil

Datafolha: 79% of Brazilians support vaccination of children against Covid

Datafolha: 79% of Brazilians support vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 against Covid