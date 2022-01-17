City will give BRL 55,000 in Bitcoin (and a bicycle) to attract workers

The Northwest Arkansas Council (NWA), a non-profit organization, is offering technology professionals and entrepreneurs $10,000 in bitcoin for anyone who moves to Arkansas, USA.

The NWA wants to fill about 7,500 tech jobs over the next 10 years. The offer is primarily aimed at professionals focused on blockchain-related technologies.

The offer is part of a broader effort to encourage migration to northwest Arkansas, in the US, and create a cryptocurrency hub in the area, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council, which is offering the incentive.

Bitcoin and bicycle

While the board hopes to attract tech workers and entrepreneurs interested in blockchain, the offer is open to anyone who wants to make the switch.

By paying in bitcoin, the organization embraces the growing trend toward cryptocurrencies, NWA Board Chairman and CEO Nelson Peacock said in a press release.

Northwest Arkansas has been encouraging artists, entrepreneurs and other types of tech talent to move to the region since November 2020 with an offer of $10,000 in cash and a bike – those selected can choose between a street bike or a mountain bike , highlighting the area’s mountain bike trails, or a free membership to local theaters and museums.

Northwest Arkansas also has a technology hub on the University of Arkansas campus known as the Blockchain Center of Excellence, which leads academic research on blockchain technologies.

Northwest Arkansas is one of several regions looking to attract workers. With more people working from home or changing jobs during the pandemic, incentives like these have the potential to attract remote tech workers from other cities.

In India, the city of Greensburg is giving newcomers $5,000 and has offered to provide elderly caretakers for families with children, and West Virginia’s Ascend WV program has pledged $12,000 to those who move and work in the country. state for two years.

Vermont, Alabama, Kansas and more than a dozen other cities in the US are also offering various incentives including up to $20,000, free internet and a relocation grant – one city even offered a free house.

Arkansas has more than 10,000 job openings and lacks the manpower to fill available science, technology, engineering, art or math positions, according to the website of the Life Works Here initiative, which aims to attract professionals to the field.

Applicants must move to northwest Arkansas, which includes Washington and Benton counties, within six months of accepting the program and signing a one-year lease or buying a home.

Applicants must also be at least 24 years old, have at least two years of work experience, live outside the state of Arkansas, and have the necessary permits to legally work in the U.S., according to the program’s website.

To date, more than 35,000 people have applied in over 115 countries and 50 states, says the NWA Council.

