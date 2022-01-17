Classics shake up the round of 16 of Copa São Paulo this Monday

The last four classified for the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior will be known this Monday. At least two title contenders will fall by the wayside due to head-to-head clashes.

Owner of 100% of use and with only one goal conceded in the competition, São Paulo measures forces against Vasco, who bet on top scorer Figueiredo to stay alive. The match will be held at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), starting at 8 pm.







Kids from São Paulo look for a spot in the quarterfinals of Copinha against Vasco Photo: Disclosure / SPFC / Estadão

In search of the unprecedented title, Palmeiras faces Internacional, at 11 am, at the Inamar District stadium, in Diadema (SP). Both teams reach the round of 16 undefeated, with just one draw throughout their campaigns.

With an impeccable campaign so far – they won all the games and did not concede any goals –, Cruzeiro is trying to overcome Desportivo Brasil-SP, which bets on the support of the fans to surprise the miners. The match takes place in Porto Feliz (SP), at 3 pm.

Packed after having beaten Flamengo in the third phase, Oeste faces the surprising Canaã-BA, at Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP), at 5:30 pm. The Bahians won the last three matches.

Check out this Monday’s games for the São Paulo Cup:

11 hours

Internacional-RS vs Palmeiras-SP

15 hours

Desportivo Brasil-SP x Cruzeiro-MG

5:30 pm

Oeste-SP vs Canaã-BA

20 hours

Sao Paulo-SP vs Vasco-RJ