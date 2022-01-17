Salary for Cobra Kai actors is high, but not so much compared to other streaming productions. See how much the iconic Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and more earn.

One of Netflix’s most beloved series, Cobra Kai returned for season 4 and already has a guaranteed sequel. Great news not only for the fans, who will be able to follow more beef between the characters, but also for the cast, which guarantees a few more millions in their bank accounts. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in particular: the leading duo, of course, have the highest salaries in the series – and despite being high numbers, they are not among the most exorbitant in Hollywood.

according to Celebrity Networth, our Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence received $100,000 (each) for each episode of the first and second seasons of Snake Kai. So the total salary per season was $1 million – which was probably not the total revenue, as the two actors are also executive producers on the series.





The platform also gives an estimate of the wealth accumulated by the actors in the production: Macchio comes in first place, with 4 million dollars, followed by Zabka, with 3 million. The young stars of the Cobra Kai cast aren’t far behind either: Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel and is already set to play DC’s Blue Beetle, has a $2 million fortune (so far!), while co-star Mary Mouser, the series’ Sam LaRusso, has 2 million – the same amount as Martin Kove, the iconic Kreese sensei.

How much do TV actors earn?

Despite the considerable values, the cast of Cobra Kai is far from being among the most expensive on TV. We can compare it, for example, with The Witcher, one of the main hits of Netflix. according to The Hollywood Reporter, Henry Cavill was paid $400,000 for each episode of the first season and more than a million for each of the eight episodes of the second season – a figure that is only going to go up, as The Witcher It was confirmed by the showrunner.

The top of this millionaire list is occupied by Robert Downey Jr.: the Avengers star will star in The Sympathizer, an HBO series that will also be produced by him, but has not yet had a confirmed premiere date. Then, other famous casts appear, such as the trio of And Just Like That…, a continuation of Sex and the City, and the main actors of Succession, which is already guaranteed to return for the 4th season.

Will Cobra Kai have a season 5?





After a final episode full of major twists, we’re already looking forward to how the beef between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai will continue. The good news is that the series shouldn’t take that long to return, as filming on season 5 has already wrapped – and it won’t be the last, according to co-creator Josh Heald. “Season 5 is huge with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things you haven’t seen before on the show. And it’s not the end,” he said in an interview with Screen Rant.