Simples Nacional: companies opting for the regime can gain a new deadline for debt settlement
Micro and small entrepreneurs opting for Simples Nacional, the category’s special taxation regime, may have a new deadline, set for another two months, to settle their outstanding debts.

The evaluation of the new date will be discussed next Friday (21) by the Management Committee of the program, analyzing the proposal to extend the date from January 31 to March 31.

Regularization is one of the requirements for entrepreneurs to continue in Simples Nacional and the extension of the date would be to help those affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected different sectors and ventures since March 2020.

In a statement, the committee stated that “At this time of economic recovery, the deliberation of the Simples Nacional Management Committee aims to provide Simples Nacional taxpayers with the necessary breath to restructure, regularize their pending issues and resume the economic development affected due to the pandemic. of covid-19”.

The deadline for joining the regime, however, was maintained on January 31, and cannot be changed due to the conditions imposed by Complementary Law 123/2006, which created the special regime.

The settlement of debts can be done through the Federal Revenue Taxpayer Service Virtual Center (e-CAC), with different forms of payment.

