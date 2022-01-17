concessions defy the uncertainties of 2022

The federal, state and municipal governments promise to bid this year for 58 infrastructure projects, parks and teaching units. In total, the concessions and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will represent investments of R$ 219.7 billion throughout the contracts. But, despite including coveted projects, such as Congonhas and Santos Dumont airports and the Port of Santos, the attractiveness of the concessions can be compromised by the more troubled scenario caused by the elections.

Of the 58 assets to be granted, 29 are state, 20 federal and 9 municipal, according to a survey by Vallya consultancy, which maps all infrastructure projects in the country. In terms of investments, there is a concentration on federal projects, which account for 74% of the total. Another finding of the study is that more than half of the resources will come from highways.

Despite the billionaire numbers, the amount is insufficient in view of the country’s needs, says João Pedro Cortez, a partner at Vallya. Due to budgetary limitations, a good part of the sector’s investments is made by the private sector. “To meet the country’s need, this number of projects should more than triple.”

According to the survey, 11 projects are already in the bidding process, 2 are being analyzed by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and another 45 are undergoing public consultation and project structuring and modeling. For Cortez, the expectation is that governments will be able to bid for the assets, especially those linked to more mature sectors, such as highways, airports and port terminals. Others, like parks and street lighting, may feel some reflection of the uncertainties of 2022, he says.

domestic dispute

The dispute for most assets should be between companies and investors that are already in the country. The chance of attracting new international investors is limited. “Today we have a large set of assets and a set of investors not so big”, says the managing partner of consulting firm Una Partners, Daniel Keller.

Among the strongest candidates for concessions are CCR, Ecorodovias, Pátria and the foreign airport operators that are already here, such as Vinci Airports and Zurich Airport. Keller points out that some companies bought a lot in 2021 and may want to tidy their house before bidding for new assets.

For the president of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib), Venilton Tadini, unlike 2021, which started with a positive expectation of vaccination and resumption, the scenario of 2022 is more hostile. “The situation is already complicated in the international market with the new variant of the coronavirus (Ômicron) and high interest rates, in addition to problems in the production chain, such as the lack of containers.”

Around here, he says, we still have the price of electricity on the rise, elections, inflation and rising interest rates. This can somehow jeopardize the profitability of some projects. “On the other hand, today we have better regulation, more elaborate projects and excellent assets.”

The list of enterprises that should be transferred to the private sector has some emblematic assets. In the airport sector, Congonhas (SP) and Santos Dumont (RJ) are the highlights. The two concessions were included in the seventh round of airports, which will bid for 16 terminals and require investments of R$8.6 billion, according to the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI). The call for tender is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The government promises by the end of the year the bidding for the Port of Santos. The investment for those who buy the Santos Port Authority (SAP) is R$ 10.5 billion over 35 years of concession. In the railroad area, the hope of the productive sector is that the government will be able to take Ferrogrão off the ground.

The project, to take production from the Midwest to the ports of the North, depends on the Federal Supreme Court. The process was paralyzed by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes because of the discussion about changing the limits of the Jamanxim National Park, in Pará. The investment is of R$ 25 billion.

The president of consultancy Inter.B, Cláudio Frischtak, also fears that the macroeconomic and political scenario could harm bids. “Today we have significant economic and political uncertainty and an upcoming electoral cycle. And that makes it difficult to attract new players (investors).” In his assessment, today it has been difficult to attract new investors to auctions.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.