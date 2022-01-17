Copa do Brasil draw: check schedule, regulation and opponents of Ceará football – Play

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) carries out the draw for the 1st phase of the Brazil Cup 2022 this Monday (17). The event takes place in Rio de Janeiro, at the entity’s headquarters, from 1 pm.

In all, 80 of the 92 clubs classified for the national competition participate in this draw, with pots between A and H. The representatives from Ceará who start the dispute are: Ceará, rail and Icasa. THE Strength, qualified for Libertadores, enters only the 3rd phase of the tournament.

The same applies to the current champions of Série B (Botafogo), Copa do Nordeste (Bahia) and Copa Verde (Remo). The Copa do Brasil starts on February 23 and ends on October 19.

Raffle Keying

Axe

B x F

L x G

D x H

Possible opponents of Ceará football

Ceará (A): Altos-PI, Mirassol, Campinense, Moto Club, São Raimundo-RR, Ferroviária, Salgueiro, Globo FC, União-MT and Sergipe.

Rail (D): Azuriz-PR, Icasa, Grêmio Anápolis, Tuna Luso, Tuntum, São Raimundo-AM, Fluminense-PI, Humaitá-AC, Nova Venécia-ES and Costa Rica-MS.

Icasa (H): West, ABC, Botafogo-SP, Tombense, Ferroviário, Volta Redonda, Manaus, Juazeirense, Brasiliense and Novorizontino.

Subtitle:

Ferroviário is one of the representatives of Ceará in the 2022 Copa do Brasil Photograph:

publicity / rail

In the draw, the clashes of the 1st phase will be defined, in a single game (the visitor advances with a tie), and the field control of the 2nd phase, which occurs in the same way (in case of equality, definition will be in the penalties). The matches will be round trip from the 3rd stage of the competition.

Draw pots for the 1st round of the competition

Pot A: Gremio, Santos, Sao Paulo, Internacional, Ceará , Cruzeiro, Atlético-GO, Chapecoense, Vasco and Sport.

, Cruzeiro, Atlético-GO, Chapecoense, Vasco and Sport. Pot B: Cuiabá, Goiás, Juventude, Vitória, Coritiba, Avaí, CRB, Ponte Preta, CSA and Vila Nova.

Pot C: Sampaio Corrêa, Paraná, Operário-PR, Guarani, Criciúma, Brasil de Pelotas, Náutico, Londrina, Paysandu and Figueirense.

Pot D: West, ABC, Botafogo-SP, Tombense, rail , Volta Redonda, Manaus, Juazeirense, Brasiliense and Novorizontino.

, Volta Redonda, Manaus, Juazeirense, Brasiliense and Novorizontino. Pot E: Altos, Mirassol, Campinense, Moto Club, São Raimundo-RR, Ferroviária, Salgueiro, Globo FC, União-MT and Sergipe.

Pot F: ASA, Cascavel, Bahia de Feira, Atlético-BA, Rio Branco-AC, URT, Portuguesa-RJ, Castanhal, Porto Velho and Sousa.

Pot G: Tocantinópolis, Operário-MT, Ceilândia-DF, Real Noroeste-ES, Nova Iguaçu, Lagarto-SE, Train-AP, Maricá-RJ, Glória-RS and Pouso Alegre-MG.

Pot H: Azuriz-PR, Icasa, Grêmio Anápolis, Tuna Luso, Tuntum, São Raimundo-AM, Fluminense-PI, Humaitá-AC, Nova Venécia-ES and Costa Rica-MS. Clubs entering the 3rd stage of the competition Qualified for Libertadores: Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, strength , Bragantino, Fluminense and América-MG.

, Bragantino, Fluminense and América-MG. Series B champion: Botafogo.

Northeast Cup Champion: Bahia.

Green Cup Champion: Remo.