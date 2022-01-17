Copa do Brasil: see the opponents of Coritiba, Londrina, Operário-PR, Paraná Clube, FC Cascavel and Azuriz in the first phase | Brazil’s Cup

THE Brazil’s Cup It will start on the 23rd and 24th of February. The first phase will be a single game with the best ranked team playing away from home and with the advantage of qualifying in the event of a tie in normal time.

If they pass the first phase, Coritiba and Paraná Clube will face each other in the sequence of the competition.

The winner of Azuriz x Botafogo-SP takes the one from the duel between Mirassol x Grêmio. Whoever passes from Ceilândia-DF x Londrina faces the one from URT-MG x Avaí.

The classified of the confrontation Real Noroeste-ES x Operário-PR will face Porto Velho-RO or Juventude. Finally, the winner between FC Cascavel x Ponte Preta faces Tocantinópolis or Náutico.

The 2nd phase will also be a single game, but with a penalty decision in case of equality in normal time. The round-trip matches start from the 3rd stage.

Remembering that Athletico only enters the third phase, along with the other Brazilian teams of Libertadores and the champions of Série B do Brasileiro, Copa do Nordeste and also Copa Verde.

1st Phase: 02/23, 02/24, 03/02 and 03/03;

2nd Phase: 03/09, 03/10, 03/16 and 03/17;

3rd Phase: 04/20 and 04/21; 05/11 and 05/12;

4th Phase (Octave Finals): 06/22, 06/23, 07/13 and 07/14;

5th Phase (Quarterfinals): 07/27, 07/28 and 08/17 and 08/18;

6th Phase (Semi-final): 08/24 and 09/14;

7th Phase (Final): 10/12 and 10/19;