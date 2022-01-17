Copa do Brasil will have Campinense x SPFC and Sergipe x Cruzeiro; Look

CBF held today the draw for the first phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. São Paulo faces Campinense-PB, away from home. Cruzeiro faces the Sergipe-SE, also as a visitor.

Santos takes the willow-PE, and Vasco duels against Railway. Other matches are Mirassol x Grêmio and Globo-RN x Inter. The first phase of the competition is scheduled for February 23 and 24 and March 2 and 3.

In the draw, 80 teams were divided into eight pots, according to the RNC (National Club Ranking). Matches are between teams from the following pots: A x E, B x F, C x G and D x H.

In the first phase, the 80 clubs compete to qualify for the second phase in single games, with the best ranked team playing away from home and with the advantage of qualifying in the event of a tie.

The second phase will also be a single game, but will have a penalty shootout in case of a tie.

The clashes with home and away games appear in the third stage of the competition, when the clubs that will compete in Libertadores enter: Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fluminense, Corinthians, América-MG, Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza. Botafogo (champion of Series B), Bahia (champion of Copa do Nordeste) and Remo (champion of Copa Verde) also only enter this stage.

The duels of phases 4, 5 (octave finals) and 6 (quarter finals) will be defined by means of a draw, where there is no restriction on the opponent.

The current champion of the Copa do Brasil is Atlético-MG. In the final, Galo won both games against Athletico-PR: 4-0, at Mineirão, and 2-1, at Arena da Baixada.

See the clashes of the 1st phase of the Copa do Brasil (left teams play at home):