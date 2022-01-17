Copinha defines two quarter-final clashes; see games | junior soccer cup

Two quarter-final matches of the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup were set this Sunday. Both are scheduled for Tuesday. Another four classified leave the second round.

The games are (Tuesday):

América-MG vs Botafogo, at 7pm, in Jaú (live on sportv)

Mirassol vs Santos, at 21:30, in Araraquara (live on sportv)

The first team to guarantee was Mirassol, which won by 5 to 1 in Bahia, in Bálsamo.

The team from the interior of São Paulo will face Santos. In the match that closed the first round of the round of 16, Peixe beat Fluminense 2-1, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

1 of 2 Santos played for Fluminense in Araraquara — Photo: Santos FC Santos played for Fluminense in Araraquara — Photo: Santos FC

The other match of the quarters that was defined is América-MG x Botafogo. Alvinegro went through another decision by penalties, the third in a row in this knockout stage.

After a 1-1 draw with Resende in normal time, Botafogo got the better of the penalties by 5-4, at the Nicolau Alayon stadium, in the capital.

2 of 2 Botafogo passed by Resende — Photo: Fabio de Paula/ BFR Botafogo passed through Resende — Photo: Fabio de Paula/ BFR

América-MG didn’t have to go through so many emotions. In Jaú, Coelho made it 5-2 at Novorizontino and was present in the quarterfinals.

The teams that go through the clashes that were defined this Sunday will face each other in the semifinals.

