Copinha has classics and underdogs this second for the round of 16; see the games and where to watch | junior soccer sp cup

The second day of games of the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior marks the meeting of four favorites for the title. Internacional vs Palmeiras and Sao Paulo vs Vasco are the highlights of this Monday. The four matches will be broadcast by sportv with real-time coverage by ge .

The day will also be for seeing some surprises on the field. Cruzeiro faces Desportivo Brasil-SP, a team from Porto Feliz maintained by the Chinese club Shandong Luneng. In the other game, Oeste-SP, which eliminated Flamengo, take on rookie Canaã, a team founded in 2018 in Irecê, Bahia.

On Sunday, four teams have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals and will take to the field on Tuesday. Santos face Mirassol, at 7 pm, in Jaú, while Botafogo faces América-MG, at 9 pm, in Araraquara.

Place: Inamar District stadium, in Diadema

Place: Inamar District stadium, in Diadema

Current champion of the tournament, Inter went through with three victories in the first phase, without frighteningly eliminated Flamengo-SP in the second, but suffered in the third. The classification against Portuguesa came only in penalty kicks after the 0-0 in normal time. In their favor, Colorado counts on the good moment of the defense. The team conceded just one goal in five matches.

Touted as a serious contender for the title in 2022, Palmeiras also reached the round of 16 without any problems. There were two wins and a draw in the first round. In the knockout stage, Verdão took off with 3-0 triumphs over Mauá and Atlético-GO. The boy Endrick, just 15 years old, has already scored four times in Copinha and stands out as one of the revelations.

15:00 – Desportivo Brasil x Cruzeiro (live on sportv)

Place: Ernesto Rocco stadium in Porto Feliz

Place: Ernesto Rocco stadium in Porto Feliz

Playing at home has made the difference for Desportivo Brasil. The team advanced first in the group stage and eliminated Ceará in the knockout stage. In the third phase, the financial team for the Chinese club Shandong Luneng needed penalties to pass Iape-MA after 1-1 in normal time.

While the main team undergoes major transformations after the arrival of Ronaldo Phenomenon, the base of Cruzeiro has a great campaign in Copinha. The team still hasn’t conceded goals and won the five matches played. In the knockout stage, he eliminated Bragantino and, more recently, Retrô-PE.

17:30 – Oeste-SP x Canaã-BA (live on sportv)

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri

The West was responsible for the great upset of Copinha 2022. Barueri’s team eliminated Flamengo in the last phase with a 2-0 victory. passed on penalties by Ibrachina-SP.

If the West was the underdog in the second phase, Canaã is the big surprise for Copinha. The team from Bahia was leader of the group stage bracket (two wins and one defeat), passed Real Brasília in the second stage and overcame Juventus-SP on Rua Javari with a goal in the final minutes in the previous stage.

20:00 – São Paulo vs Vasco (live on sportv)

Place: Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul

Place: Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul

The teams meet again after the final of the 2019 edition, won on penalties by São Paulo. Tricolor, by the way, is running a campaign that puts it back as a favorite for the title. The team won all five games and conceded just one goal. After going through EC São Bernardo in the second phase, the team led by Alex repeated the score 3-0 against São Caetano.

Owner of the biggest rout of Copinha so far (12 to 0 over Rio Claro), Vasco shows offensive strength to try to eliminate São Paulo. The team was 100% in the group stage, made 4-0 at Joinville in the second, but needed penalties to eliminate Audax-SP after the 1-1 draw in normal time. Cruz-Maltino has the top scorer of the competition: Lucas Figueiredo, with six goals.

