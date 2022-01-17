Corinthians | Almost all done! Sylvinho outlines Corinthians squad to start 2022

Without Jô and with Lucas Piton on the side, the Corinthians coach put Mantuan in attack; midfield had Gabriel as a starter

In the last training sessions Corinthians, at CT Joaquim Grava, coach Sylvinho started outlining the team’s lineup to start the 2022 season. Still not being able to count on all the players, the coach has already given indications of which athletes will be able to start the season among the holders of the Parque São Jorge team.

In the activities, Sylvinho showed some ideas that he should use throughout the year, one of them is the maintenance of the 4-1-4-1 scheme. Another indication is that Lucas Piton can win more chances. Fábio Santos’ reserve for most of 2021, the youngster started his activity in the starting lineup.

Without being able to count on Jo, who is already recovered from Covid-19, but has not yet trained on the field with the other athletes, Sylvinho chose Mantuan to be the reference in the attack, replacing the experienced player. Other casualties were Willian and Renato Augusto, who after being infected by the coronavirus, stayed in another field, performing physical and technical exercises.

With that, the starting team that started the collective fhi: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Mantuan.

The reserves trained with: Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Cantillo and Du Queiroz; Mosquito, Luan and Adson.

In the second part of the activity, FÁbio Santos replaced Lucas Piton, Gabriel gave the spot to Cantillo, and Mosquito replaced Gabriel Pereira.