Corinthians announces the signing of a 21-year-old striker for the women’s team

Corinthians Feminino is still busy in the ball market. On Monday afternoon, the club announced the signing of 21-year-old striker Mylena.

“At only 21 years old, she arrives full of experiences – including international – on her resume. She is fast, a skilled striker and can’t wait to make Fiel explode with happiness with her goals. You are very welcome, Mylena”, wrote the club.

Mylena arrives at Corinthians after spending time with Shanghai Shengli, from China. According to the club, the player has already been to Parque São Jorge and should be part of Arthur Elias’ group in the coming days. The team prepares for its debut in the Supercopa do Brasil, on February 6.

The striker also has a spell at FC Famalicão, in Portugal. There were 18 games and nine goals scored. Before that, she defended Avai/Kindermann for two seasons, between 2019 and 2020 – for the Brazilian team, the athlete won the Santa Catarina Championship. In 17 games, three goals were scored.

Mylena’s first club was Vasco, still in 2018. For the Rio team, the striker played only three matches, but went to the nets on five occasions.

The fifth reinforcement of Corinthians in the 2022 season, Mylena also already has calls-up for the Brazilian Under-20 Team and a period of training with the main team in Portugal.

Mylena’s arrival happens in an imminent departure of Cacau from Corinthians. As determined by my wheel, the 35-year-old forward, who is the only athlete without a future announced by the club, did not have an agreement to renew.

