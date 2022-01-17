Corinthians beats Inter de Limeira in a training game with a goal by a youth from the base

Corinthians had its first challenge of the 2022 season this Sunday. At CT Joaquim Grava, after the training period in the morning, Timão received Inter de Limeira for a training game and left the activity with a 1-0 victory.

Coach Sylvinho led a tactical job in the morning with an eye on the training game he would have in the afternoon. The afternoon activity had two 45-minute halves and Corinthians took to the field with the team that has a coach to be a starter: Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

The training game was held under heavy rain at CT Joaquim Grava. Corinthians took charge of the game’s actions and even opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with a goal from Paulinho, but the referee annulled the goal, alleging a lack of the Corinthians player.

Timão still had chances with João Victor and Mantuan, but the first half came to an end without any changes in the score. For the second half, Sylvinho changed the entire team and selected Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Xavier; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Luan. Bruno Melo, by the way, had his first appearance with the Corinthians shirt

Corinthians continued to dictate the pace of the game and got the winning goal in the final stretch of the match. In the 39th minute, Cantillo made the throw to Mosquito and saw the defender cut the pass. The rest was left with Du Queiroz, who hit from the left and secured the victory for Timão.

The alvinegro cast will present itself again on Monday, when they return to training in the afternoon. Timão is getting ready to officially debut in the season against Ferroviária, at 21h, at Neo Química Arena, for Paulista.

Separated

Defender Danilo Avelar, midfielders Renato Augusto and Willian, in addition to forwards Jô and Jonathan Cafú did not participate in the activities with the rest of the squad. The quintet performed separate jobs with the physical preparation team.

