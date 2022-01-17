Corinthians dream, Diego Costa says goodbye to Atlético Mineiro – Sports

The soap opera involving Corinthians and Diego Costa gained another chapter this Sunday. The striker officially said goodbye to Atlético-MG, through a publication on his Instagram, leaving the way completely free to negotiate with Timão.

“Today, officially, I say goodbye to Atlético. I would like to thank all of Massa Atleticana for all the support and affection I received from the first to the last day. Thank you so much for being part of my childhood dream of playing in Brazilian football and winning titles I also leave my thanks to all the technical staff, medical department, employees and especially to my teammates who helped me daily, always doing everything to make me feel comfortable. The feeling that remains is gratitude to all of you athleticans. Thank you and I wish all the success in the world”, he reported.

Corinthians announced that it would only have a chance of negotiating with Diego Costa, if he managed to get the Rooster off. Now, the way is clearer than ever for a negotiation between Corinthians and the player.

The alvinegra board hopes to close the dreamed shirt 9 this week. Corinthians debuts at Paulistão 2022 on the 25th, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.