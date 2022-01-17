Corinthians fights Copinha’s ‘fate’ to have a good season in 2022

Corinthians was precociously eliminated from the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior last Friday and, from now on, they are trying to break a fate that has accompanied the club since at least the 1995 edition. Almost all the good years of the club in the professional started with titles of the main youth competition and ended in national/international conquests.

There are exceptions, of course, and let’s start with them. The first and only concerns a tournament title that did nothing for the professional this season: the 2004 title, when Timão almost fell in Paulista and placed fifth in the Brazilian, after a recovery campaign led by Tite.

On the other hand, the club managed to win the Brazilian in 1998 and 2011, years in which it did not win the Copinha, in addition to the 2002 Copa do Brasil, the other national title taken without the team having won the junior tournament.

That said, now look at the many years of correlation between the Copinha title and good seasons for the professional team. There are, in all, eight national or international conquests in the years of the seven Copinhas titles.

The Cup and the glories of the professional

1995

Champion of the junior tournament by beating Ponte Preta by 3 to 2, in Canindé, Timão managed to win the your first Brazilian Cup – by the way, he also took the Campeonato Paulista.

1999

After beating Vasco 1-0 in the decision, Timão had perhaps its best year in history. Paulista won by thrashing all rivals, was Brazilian two-time champion and won the Club World Cup. Although it took place in 2000, World Cup began and ended before Corinthians participated in the Copinha of the same year.

2005

Corinthians opened the year for the Galacticos with the Copinha title, beating Nacional 3-1 in the final. With a good part of that team – and the 2004 winners as well – Timão composed a cast alongside the stars hired by MSI to be Brazilian champion of the same year.

2009

Even without a great generation, Timão won Copinha by beating Athletico 2-1 in the decision. Months later, he took the title of the Campeonato Paulista and crowned the season with the Copa do Brasil, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s only national achievement as a professional player.

2012

Little needs to be said about the magical year of 2012 in professional football, with Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup, but it starts with a memorable achievement also from Copinha. With 30 goals scored and only two goals conceded, defender Marquinhos’ Timão won the tournament with 100% success and an exciting 2-1 victory over Fluminense in the decision.

2015

The 2015 team was formed by Tite in January of that year while the Corinthians kids, led by captain Guilherme Arana, won the Copa São Paulo 1-0 against Botafogo-SP, a goal by midfielder Maycon. Another Brazilian for the account that year.

2017

The Corinthian Fourth Force, so famous for the conquests of the Paulista and Brazilian 2017, saw the kids open the year with a big campaign at Copinha. Eliminating teams like Flamengo by Vinícius Júnior, Pedrinho and company’s team preceded another great year for the club.

See more at: Copinha and Titles of Corinthians.