Corinthians schedule a training game and have a week of work with no time off before debut at Paulista

Corinthians released, this Monday, the schedule of the professional cast for the second week of activities before the debut at Paulistão 2022. As in last week, the team will have a training game at CT Joaquim Grava.

The friendly duel takes place this Wednesday, in the afternoon, against Audax-SP. The time has not been confirmed. On the same day, in the morning, the athletes will continue with the training schedule normally.

This is the second training game for Sylvinho’s team in the pre-season. Last Sunday, Corinthians faced Inter de Limeira in a match held at CT. Timão won the match 1-0, with a goal scored by Du Queiroz.

The team will have activities throughout the week, with no breaks. On Monday and Thursday, activities are in the afternoon. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday in the morning. On Friday, the journey will be double with training in both periods. Timão debuts in Paulistão next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, against Ferroviária.

It is important to note that the press will not have access to Timão’s training sessions this week. The entry of reporters, film reporters and photographers at CT Joaquim Grava only happens when there is a press conference.

Check the Corinthians training schedule

Monday (17/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the afternoon

Tuesday (18/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning

Wednesday (19/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning

Training game against Audax-SP at CT Joaquim Grava in the afternoon

Thursday (20/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the afternoon

Friday (21/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in both periods

Saturday (22/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning

Sunday (23/01)

Training at CT Joaquim Grava in the morning

