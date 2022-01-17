Corinthians wins training game with a goal from Du Queiroz; see lineup

Corinthians beat Inter de Limeira 1-0 in a training game held this Sunday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava.

First, in the morning, Sylvinho promoted a tactical training to prepare the two squads that he would send to the field in the afternoon.

Under heavy rain, Corinthians started the dispute with the following formation: Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Paulinho had a goal disallowed for lack of attack. Mantuan and João Victor also missed opportunities and the score remained zero after 45 minutes.

In the final stage, Sylvinho changed the 11 players and Corinthians returned to the field with: Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Mello, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Xavier; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Luan.

The rain stopped and the only goal of the duel ended up being scored by Du Queiroz. Cantillo released Mosquito, Inter’s defense cut and the midfielder revealed in Terrão took the left-hand spare to swell the nets.

Renato Augusto, Willian, Jô, Jonathan Cafú and Danilo Avelar did separate work with the physical preparation team.

Roni, who felt pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh in Saturday’s activity, followed the treatment with the physiotherapy team.

The press did not have access to the training game. Therefore, the information was all disclosed by the club’s press office.

This Monday, the cast will return to work at the CT, in the afternoon, with an eye on the season premiere, scheduled for the 25th, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena, for the Paulista Championship.

Corinthians will play one more training game – opponent has not yet been defined – during the pre-season.

