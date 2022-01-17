Midfielder Régis was one of the new faces in Coxa’s training game. Photo: Guilherme Griebeler/Coritiba FC

Coritiba beat Camboriú-SC this Sunday morning (16th) by 3-1, in a training game held at Couto Pereira. It was the first move of the main cast of Verdão to the challenges of the 2022 season, less than the last week for the debut in the Campeonato Paranaense.

Coxa’s goals were scored by Nathan, Márcio and Alef Manga. With Covid-19, top scorer Léo Gamalho did not participate in the match. The goal of the Santa Catarina team was scored by Bruno Mota.

The training game was carried out with four periods of 30 minutes and had the participation of practically all the players of the alviverde cast. The five reinforcements for the season – left-back Egidio, Uruguayan defender Guillermo de los Santos, midfielders Pablo García and Régis, and forward Alef Manga, were on the field.

Coritiba starts its season in official games next Saturday (22), when the team receives Cianorte at 4 pm, at Couto Pereira.