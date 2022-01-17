Corolla Cross hybrid: good for the SUV is to suffer less with the price of gasoline – 01/16/2022

After checking out the Toyota Corolla Cross XRE with a 2.0-litre flex-aspirated engine, I was curious about the XRX Hybrid version, which, in addition to being the top of the line, has the flex-hybrid propulsion system as its great attraction.

Starting with the design, even if it is the most expensive, this version has no change, that is, it also competently defends the SUV proposal. It has a flashy grille on the front, black plastic moldings on the bumpers, wheel arches and the base of the doors.

Inside, the situation changes, as it delivers more refinement to the point of reminiscent of more luxurious models, with beige leather right on the seats, central panel and doors, electric sunroof and two-zone air conditioning. The multimedia system is the same for all versions, but Toyota offers three different sizes for the screens: 8, 9 or 10 inches, all with touch controls.

Good news for the 2023 Corolla Cross line is the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense as a standard item in all its versions. Previously exclusive to the hybrid options, the package combines forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot and lane departure alerts, among others.

And the system has undergone evolutions, such as forward collision alerts – which now recognizes pedestrians and cyclists – and lane departure alerts, which also corrects the steering wheel if the driver is distracted. In addition to safety features, the digital instrument panel – which was previously exclusive to the top of the range – is now also fitted to the XRE and XRV Hybrid versions.

As I have already observed in the XRE 2.0 flex version, the Corolla Cross is very soft, it is quite comfortable. In the case of the hybrid version, this feeling is reinforced when using the car in the city. This is because, in this condition, the system prioritizes the use of the electric motor, which ends up enhancing silence and a good impression of comfort.

Now, if the biggest question is whether the fact of using the hybrid engine changes the reality a lot when accelerating, the answer is yes. And it changes well, first of all, because this version is not as strong as the one equipped with the 2.0 flex of 177 horsepower. The Corolla Cross Hybrid delivers 123 horsepower, the result of the combined power of the combustion engine and the electric one.

With an eye on autonomy

For those who choose the hybrid version, another priority needs to be kept in mind: energy efficiency. This means not expecting much agility in sprints and retakes, because that’s not the proposal.

The adjustment of the engine and automatic transmission of the CVT type is not done with this objective, therefore, those who understand quickly and relieve their foot on the accelerator, have everything to be very happy with urban consumption, in the range of 17 km / l with gasoline (Inmetro).

In fact, in this regard, it is necessary to pay attention to another point: autonomy, especially when traveling. Remember that the Corolla Cross Hybrid has a small fuel tank, only 36 liters. Then, considering that on a highway the electric motor practically does not come into action due to the high average speed, it is essential to keep an eye on the fuel gauge so as not to face a dry pan.

But overall, hybrid or not, the Corolla Cross has a different personality than its direct competitor, the Jeep Compass. It’s a modern, up-to-date car, good for the family and for urban use, but not so attached to adventures away from the tarmac. And, importantly: it brings all the characteristics that the fan of the Toyota brand already knows and expects to find in a model of the brand.

Something very reinforced in the 2023 line, with the inclusion of the refined Safety Sense package as a standard item in all versions. But this came, as expected, accompanied by an adjustment in the price list as well.

Toyota Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid price: BRL 204,329.00 (SP)

