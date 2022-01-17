Court denies arrest warrant for William Bonner for encouraging vaccination

The Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) denied, this Sunday (16), a arrest warrant against the journalist William Bonner. The action requested the arrest of the TV Globo presenter for encouraging the vaccination against covid-19 in children and adolescents. The information is from the newspaper. Folha de S. Paulo.

The petitioner, attorney Wilson Issao Koressawa, filed a civil writ of mandamus accusing the professional of participating in a alleged criminal organization, made up of other journalists from the station, to talk about the positive impacts of immunization against the disease caused by the new coronavirus and the fight against the pandemic.

Koressawa further stated, without presenting evidence, that Bonner commits the crimes of inducing people to commit suicide, of causing an epidemic and of “poisoning drinking water, for common or private use, or food or medicinal substance intended for consumption”. prohibited from “encouraging vaccination mandatory for children and adolescents and the requirement for a health passport”.

The judge responsible for the decision, Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley, classified the lawyer’s request as misplaced, declaring that the initiative resembles political leafleting by resorting to Conspiracy theories without any scientific or legal basis.

denialist delusions, reproduced by the active connivance — when not set on fire — on the part of institutions, whether public or not” Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley TJDFT judge “The Judiciary cannot caress, reproduced by the active connivance — when not set on fire — on the part of institutions, whether public or not”

“In addition, the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, in ADPF 130/DF, established the understanding that the exercise of freedom of the press guarantees the journalist the right to criticize any person, especially against authorities and agents of the State. For Eugênio Bucci, more than a journalist’s right, freedom of information is a citizen’s right and a duty of the press”, he added.

In addition to Bonner, the lawyer also requested the suspension of “mandatory vaccination throughout the country, especially for children and adolescents, as well as the health passport requirement, until expert examinations of the components of all vaccines are carried out”. The magistrate who analyzed the request determined the process filing.

Judge Foley pointed out that the jurist does not have legitimacy to seek arrest preventive, since the aforementioned crimes are of public criminal action, and said that the representation is incompatible with the criminal court to which it was submitted.

Presenter William Bonner declined to comment on the case, but posted a photo on social media using the date of Sunday, the day of analysis of the arrest request, as a caption.

The vaccination against Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old began last Friday (14), with the immunization of the 8-year-old indigenous boy, Davi Xavante, in São Paulo.

Subtitle:

Davi Seremramiwe Xavante (8), of the Xavante ethnicity, received the first dose of the Pfizer immunizer in the city of São Paulo Photograph:

Nelson Almeida/AFP

political history

Wilson Issao Koressawa is a lawyer registered with the OAB and who presents himself as a retired prosecutor. He even ran for the position of district deputy of the DF in 2002, by the PSD, and had his candidacy rejected for the same position in 2006, this time by the PSOL.

In 2020, the jurist filed a lawsuit asking for the arrest of 40 authorities at the Superior Military Court (STM). The action protocol was accompanied by protesters from the right-wing group “Os 300 dos Brasil”, according to the newspaper metropolises.