Court rejects arrest warrant against William Bonner for encouraging vaccination

A lawsuit asking for the arrest of journalist William Bonner, from TV Globo, was rejected by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories on Sunday (16). In the process, lawyer Wilson Issao Koressawa accused Bonner of being part of an alleged criminal organization, composed of other professionals from the station, to talk about the positive impacts of the vaccine in combating the pandemic. The information comes from columnist Mônica Bergamo, from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Without evidence, Koressawa stated that the presenter of Jornal Nacional committed the crimes of inducing people to suicide, causing an epidemic and “poisoning drinking water, for common or private use, or food or medicinal substance intended for consumption”.

In the action, the man also asked that Bonner be prohibited from “encouraging the mandatory vaccination of children and adolescents and the requirement of a health passport”.

According to Judge Gláucia Falsarella Pereira Foley, who rejected the request, the action is unreasonable and resembles political pamphleting by reproducing conspiracy theories without any scientific and legal backing. The magistrate also pointed out that Koressawa does not have the legitimacy to plead preventive detention, since the crimes cited are public criminal proceedings.

Sought by Folha, presenter William Bonner declined to comment on the case.

