Covered in ash after volcano eruption, island of Tonga ‘looks like the surface of the moon’, say locals | World

One day after the peak of the eruptions, it is estimated that the number of people affected will reach 80 thousand people (the vast majority of the population of 105 thousand), according to the societies of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) told the BBC.

So far, no deaths have been reported. But information, photos and reports from the island are still scarce, and New Zealand and Australia plan to send reconnaissance flights to the region to help scale the damage.

Satellite image shows underwater eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022

The tsunami “was a shock to people, so we do have some concern for the islands further away and we are trying to make contact with people,” says Katie Greenwood, a member of the IFRC in Fiji, adding that Tonga will urgently need help.

“We suspect that up to 80,000 people in Tonga were affected, either by the eruption itself or by the waves and flooding resulting from the eruption.”

The eruption of the underwater volcano raised a cloud of ash into the sky and generated waves of up to 1.2 meters. It was an eruption so strong that it could be heard even in New Zealand, more than 2,300 kilometers away.

Local residents who were able to communicate with the outside said the island looks like the “surface of the Moon”, covered with a layer of volcanic ash, and face masks have become important to prevent inhalation of these particles.

THE concern is that the ash appears to be contaminating the water supplies – so drinking water is one of the main needs at the moment in Tonga, said on Sunday the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

The New Zealand prime minister said she had received information about significant damage to the capital of Tonga, mainly caused by the tsunami. Now, Ardern said, the situation is calmer and light is starting to be restored in parts of the island, but not much is known about the people who live on the smaller islands – some of them are very close to the volcano, and satellite images show that some were completely flooded.

The ash that hangs in the air still prevents a clear view of the region, but New Zealand hopes to send a military plane to these locations this Monday (17/1).

Residents of New Zealand and Australia who have relatives in Tonga say they are concerned for their well-being.

Experts say the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai eruption, which lasted several days until it peaked on Saturday, was one of the most violent in the region in decades, and triggered tsunami warnings in several countries along the coast. Pacific Ocean such as USA and Japan.

