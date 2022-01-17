Covered in ash after volcano eruption, Tonga island ‘looks like the surface of the moon’, say residents

Volcano eruption in Tonga

Volcano eruption in Tonga

Credit, Tonga Geological Services

Photo of the ash cloud the day before this Saturday’s big eruption; Tonga was affected by the volcano’s waste and the waves caused by its eruption.

The massive volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga on Saturday (15/1) triggered tsunami waves, a plume of ash and a blackout in light, internet and telecommunications on the tiny island in the Pacific.

A day after the peak of the eruptions, it is estimated that the number affected will reach 80,000 people (the vast majority of the population of 105,000), according to the societies of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC, in acronym in English) told the BBC.

So far, no deaths have been reported. But information, photos and reports from the island are still scarce, and New Zealand and Australia plan to send reconnaissance flights to the region to help scale the damage.

The tsunami “was a shock to people, so we do have some concern for the islands further away and we are trying to make contact with people,” says Katie Greenwood, a member of the IFRC in Fiji, adding that Tonga will urgently need help.

