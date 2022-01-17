Covered in ash after volcano eruption, Tonga island ‘looks like the surface of the moon’, say residents

7 hours ago

Credit, Tonga Geological Services photo caption, Photo of the ash cloud the day before this Saturday’s big eruption; Tonga was affected by the volcano’s waste and the waves caused by its eruption.

The massive volcanic eruption near the island of Tonga on Saturday (15/1) triggered tsunami waves, a plume of ash and a blackout in light, internet and telecommunications on the tiny island in the Pacific.

A day after the peak of the eruptions, it is estimated that the number affected will reach 80,000 people (the vast majority of the population of 105,000), according to the societies of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC, in acronym in English) told the BBC.

So far, no deaths have been reported. But information, photos and reports from the island are still scarce, and New Zealand and Australia plan to send reconnaissance flights to the region to help scale the damage.

The tsunami “was a shock to people, so we do have some concern for the islands further away and we are trying to make contact with people,” says Katie Greenwood, a member of the IFRC in Fiji, adding that Tonga will urgently need help.

“We suspect that up to 80,000 people in Tonga were affected, either by the eruption itself or by the waves and flooding resulting from the eruption.”

The eruption of the underwater volcano raised a cloud of ash into the sky and generated waves of up to 1.2 meters. It was an eruption so strong that it could be heard even in New Zealand, more than 2,300 kilometers away.

Locals who were able to communicate with the outside said the island looks like the “surface of the Moon”, covered in a layer of volcanic ash, and face masks have become important to prevent inhalation of these particles.

The concern is that the ash appears to be contaminating water supplies – therefore, clean water is one of the main needs at the moment in Tonga, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday.

The New Zealand prime minister said she had received information about significant damage to the capital of Tonga, mainly caused by the tsunami. Now, Ardern said, the situation is calmer and light is starting to be restored in parts of the island, but not much is known about the people who live on the smaller islands – some of them are very close to the volcano, and satellite images show that some were completely flooded.

The ash that hangs in the air still prevents a clear view of the region, but New Zealand hopes to send a military plane to these locations this Monday (17/1).

Residents of New Zealand and Australia who have relatives in Tonga say they are concerned for their well-being.

Experts say the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai eruption, which lasted several days until it peaked on Saturday, was one of the most violent in the region in decades, and triggered tsunami warnings in several countries along the coast. Pacific Ocean such as USA and Japan.