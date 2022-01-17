COVID-19: BH vaccinated 2,843 children between 5 and 11 years old on the first day – Gerais

Vaccination for this group continues until Tuesday, with a recap for these children (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Belo Horizonte vaccinated 2,843 children between five and 11 years of age against COVID-19 on the first day of immunization in this age group, this Saturday (15/01). The immunization, until then, only happens to the priority groups – children with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, indigenous people, quilombolas, bedridden or with reduced mobility.

The data are from the Municipality of BH, which plans to proceed with the immunization of this priority group. The recap for these children continues until Tuesday (18th) and will count on an important reinforcement: the schools.

In the two days of recap, Health Centers, extra posts and vaccination drive-thru points in BH will not have immunization. According to the Municipality of BH, “the health teams will be committed to the application of vaccines in bedridden children or children with reduced mobility and recap actions in schools”.

School immunization schedules will be different on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday (17), vaccination takes place from 10 am to 4 pm, while the following day it will be from 9 am to 4 pm. The addresses can be verified on the website of the Municipality of BH.

Immunization against COVID-19 for other publics continues on Wednesday (19), with the booster dose for people aged 53 and 51 – the date of the second dose must have completed four months.

BH received 10,800 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine and, to open the range even more to children aged 5 to 11 years, it has to wait for new doses. The capital has 193,000 children in this age group able to receive the immunizing agent.

In order to be vaccinated, parents or guardians must present the child’s vaccination card and identification document.