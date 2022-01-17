Covid-19: Greece begins to fine unvaccinated over 60s

About 300,000 Greeks over the age of 60 may be forced to pay a fine for not being vaccinated, as the deadline set by the Greek government to immunize against the covid-19 disease ends this Monday.

In January, the fine to apply will be 50 euros, since the measure came into force in the middle of the current month, but starting in February, people over 60 years of age who are not immunized against covid-19 will be fined 100 euros for each month without the vaccine.

THE Prime Minister Greek, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced this measure the 30th of November, when there was an escalation of infections by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country and an increase in hospital pressure.

At the time, Mitsotakis justified that this imposition was due to the high number of unvaccinated people in this age group who appeared in hospitals and who need hospital treatment.

CLOSE TO 10% IN THIS AGE GROUP IS NOT YET VACCINATED

On November 30, when the measure was announced, 17% of Greeks over 60 had not yet been inoculated with anti-covid-19 vaccines, a percentage that represented about 520 thousand people.

Currently, close to 10%, around 300,000 Greeks in this age group have yet to were vaccinated.

REVENUE REVERTS TO PUBLIC HEALTH

Fines will be imposed by the independent authority responsible for public revenue and the money raised will go to a special public health support account.

On February 1, it enters into force as it determines that the Greek health certificate will expire after seven months – not nine months like the European certificate – if the person does not receive the booster dose of the anti-covid-19 vaccine.

This rule, which until now only applied to people over 60 years of age, aims to strengthen the immunization of the entire Hellenic population.

As such, this rule will begin to cover everyone over the age of 18.

Currently, about 95% of the cases of the covid-19 disease in Greece are associated with the Ómicron variant and experts expect that by the end of the month the epidemiological situation improve significantly.

67% OF THE POPULATION WITH A COMPLETE VACCINATION SCHEME

The vaccination rate among Greeks remains below the European average, with 67% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule and about 40% with the booster dose.

Covid-19 has caused 5,519,380 deaths worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

with LUSA

